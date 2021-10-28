Covid-19: 'Crazy' to allow unvaccinated people to fly out of Auckland, experts say

Minister for Covid-19 Recovery Chris Hipkins said at least one other household has been identified as a close contact already.

Leading health experts say it is unbelievable people who have not been vaccinated can still travel outside Auckland for any reason.

It follows news two unvaccinated Auckland travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after reaching Christchurch, despite testing negative before they boarded the flight.

“People should be doubly vaccinated before they can do this,” Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga, a GP in Manukau and Chair of the Pasifika GP Network, said.

"The fact we are still relying on a negative PCR test 'before leaving Auckland' sounds so 'old hat'.”

Ōtago University public health expert Nick Wilson said anyone going to the South Island should be vaccinated.

“Otherwise we are wasting these precious weeks and months with lockdowns to boost vaccination levels.

“It’s crazy, and I’ve been saying since the beginning of the outbreak ... we should not be allowing unvaccinated people to cross internal borders.”

Wilson said the Government “hadn’t done a proper job" with internal border control and multi-layer approach was needed to stop the Auckland outbreak from spreading further.

Public health expert Professor Nick Wilson says without tighter regional border restrictions, the Auckland outbreak won’t stop spreading.

He said there should be a vaccination requirement, a PCR test, then a rapid antigen test and tightened criteria for essential workers crossing the border, “cause it seems pretty loose” – these layers would reduce the risk.

“It's pointless to keep trying to stamp out outbreaks – you have to have tighten internal borders to match.”

Others have also backed the call for more testing options at airports in the wake of the Christchurch cases.

Saliva testing at airports was long overdue, Associate Professor Arindam Basu, from the University of Canterbury’s college of education, health and human development, said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga is a GP in Manukau and Chair of the Pasifika GP Network.

While saliva testing or rapid antigen testing “wouldn’t have picked up these cases”, he said rolling out more options had advantages.

“Saliva testing is as good as PCR testing. It's fast ... and people will be more accepting of saliva testing.”

Speed was also the key argument for rapid antigen testing, although it was considered less accurate than PCR testing.

“Everything that works we have to get – and as much as we can,” Basu said.