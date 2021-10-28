Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from Samoa, Tonga, Tokelau, Vanuatu resumes on November 8

All four of the new Waikato cases are contacts of existing cases, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday.

One-way travel with low-risk Pacific countries will resume on November 8 from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins made the announcement at Thursday’s daily Covid-19 update, as New Zealand looks to slowly open up travel into the country.

He said from November 8, low-risk travellers from Samoa, Tokelau, Vanuatu and Tonga would be able to bypass MIQ from November 8, in a one-way travel bubble arrangement.

Travellers from these Pacific countries will need to be fully vaccinated, unless they are New Zealand citizens.

For recognised seasonal workers from these countries, a requirement of one dose of vaccine will be allowed, but workers would need to be fully vaccinated by January 1.

“Due to the low risk in these countries, travellers will not need to provide a negative test before leaving or isolate on arrival in New Zealand,” Hipkins said.

“Standard quarantine-free travel [QFT] requirements will remain in place – that is, the requirement for passengers to confirm they meet health and eligibility requirements, and to complete Nau Mai Rā.”

Hipkins said the full list of requirements would be on the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

“I thank the governments of these countries for their co-operation, which has led to us reaching this positive step in reconnecting our people, and the horticulture industry for the initial successful trial of QFT with Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.”

Hipkins said the existing QFT arrangements with the Cook Islands and Niue would be maintained.

“The Covid-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, both here and abroad.

“We need to move quickly to make sure we’re minimising the risks we face in the best way possible. We will, as we always have, step through these changes carefully.”

Niue and Cook Islands borders remain closed, but both governments have resumed repatriation flights for stranded citizens in New Zealand.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and his cabinet are expected to make a decision on the resumption of a two-way quarantine free-travel this week.

Hipkins said, in the meantime, as New Zealand looks to open up slowly to the rest of the world, the message to Kiwis was to get vaccinated.

“Whether they are here or abroad, is a very simple one. Get vaccinated. This is what will ensure we can all get back to doing the things we love and seeing those we love.”