Covid-19: Air New Zealand signals vaccine certificates could be coming for domestic travel

Air New Zealand say it is looking at introducing vaccine certificates for domestic flights, but is hamstrung by delays in the Government’s roll-out.

The airline’s chief executive, Greg Foran, said the certificates could help to manage the risk of Covid-19.

”Asking domestic travellers to be vaccinated is something we’ve been looking at but haven’t made any decisions on,” Foran said.

“Until the Government's digital proof of vaccination is available for use later in the year, there isn't a way for customers to show they are vaccinated. But we’re continuing to closely monitor the risk.”

Supplied Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the airline can’t act on vaccination mandates for domestic travel until official tools are available.

Government officials had signalled vaccine certificates would be available from the end of November – but no date has been set.

Covid-19 spread to Christchurch this week after a person flew from Auckland, where they were infected, to the South Island.

Experts have said it was “crazy” to allow unvaccinated people to fly around the country.

”People should be doubly vaccinated before they can do this,” Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga, a GP in Manukau and Chair of the Pasifika GP Network, said, labelling the situation in Christchurch “unbelievable and avoidable”.

Michael Kappeler/AP Vaccine certificates should be available from the end of November.

Foran said the airline had a range of safety measures on flights already.

“We have very stringent protocols in place to protect customers and employees on board. This includes HEPA filters on all jet aircraft that filter out viruses, deep cleaning of aircraft with anti-viral cleaner, masks required and gloves for crew.

“We, along with our medical team and the Ministry of Health regularly review these to ensure our procedures are best practice.”

Air New Zealand has already announced a vaccine mandate for international travellers.