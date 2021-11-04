'No good options': How travel across Auckland's hard border could work

Aucklanders will probably have a better option than allocated time to leave the region over the holidays, the deputy prime minister says.

While the Government appears to have scrapped an idea to allocate Aucklanders time slots to travel over the summer holidays, experts say it may be the only way that checks at the border could be managed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ’s Checkpoint on Wednesday evening the Government was considering options for fully vaccinated Aucklanders wanting to leave the city by road, should the boundary still be in place.

“It might be that people be allocated a time in which they can travel,” he said.

“My message is for those who are wanting to travel out of Auckland, they should expect it will be a reasonably time-consuming process if they’re travelling via land.”

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said it was “the stupidest idea I’ve ever heard”, while Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson later backtracked on Hipkins’ comments, telling RNZ such a scheme was not “particularly likely”.

But as both Hipkins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have indicated vaccine certificates and a negative Covid-19 test will likely be required to travel from Auckland, there may be no other alternative.

“You have no good options,” said Professor Tava Olsen, director of the Centre for Supply Chain Management at the University of Auckland Business School.

“You can either not let people leave Auckland, because you don’t want them spreading Covid-19 around the country, or you can let them leave and not do checks – but then you are spreading Covid-19 around the country.

“Or, you can let them leave and do checks – in which case you’re going to need to have some sort of booking system, because it’s just not practical to let them all leave and queue for massive amounts of time.”

Olsen said it wouldn't be impossible to create a booking system, but they would need to be working on it “right now”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There would also have to be a separate system in place for essential travel, should a booking system come into place for summer travel.

“If you space your time slots over days, there’s almost certainly enough capacity to let everybody who wants to leave, leave,” she said.

“You should be able to get a fairly good estimate on the time per car. You’d basically book people in hour-long windows or something.”

However, they would also have to maintain a separate system for those required to cross the border for essential travel without being limited by time slots, like truck drivers.

Ultimately though, she was unsure if it would be worth it.

”[Because of the] complexities of a booking system… for such a short term use, and they’ve already been burnt with the MIQ one. But then the alternatives are not OK either – letting Covid-19 spread around the country, or trapping Aucklanders over Christmas.

“I don’t know what you do – I’m glad I’m not making the decision.”

Dr Andrew Chen, a research fellow at the University of Auckland's Koi Tū – Centre for Informed Futures, said it would take time to check any sort of documentation required for crossing the border.

“It’s not like an E-ZPass-type system in the US where you can drive through and the camera will pick up a QR code and be like, ‘yes, this car’s allowed through’.

“At least with what we’ve got right now, it seems like the car will have to stop, and a human will have to talk to a human.”

Chen agreed that while the MIQ approach wasn’t ideal, allocating time slots would be the fairest way to manage this.

“It’s not going to pretty if it’s going to be a lottery system or something like that, or if everyone has to log in at the same time to fight over the time slots,” he said.

“But if there’s going to be a bottleneck and they’re concerned there will be more demand than there is capacity, then it’s kind of the only thing they can do.”

However, he pointed out there was a chance the hard border could be scrapped before Christmas, if all district health boards reached the target of 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

“Alternatively, they may just say it’s too hard to have that hard border...it’s not an easy decision for them to have to make.”