More than 24,000 vied for 4,000 rooms in largest MIQ lobby offering to date

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejects the call from public health experts to dismantle MIQ in Auckland.

More than 24,000 people hoped to secure one of the spots in the largest offering of managed isolation rooms yet in round seven of the virtual lobby.

The lobby opened at 10 am on Tuesday and the 4,039 rooms across November, December, January and February were gone by 12.27 pm.

The queue of people vying for spots grew to 16,277 people, representing 24,695 passengers. A total of 5,888 people from 128 countries were able to the rooms.

The Government's virtual lobbies – a system introduced in the wake of the latest community outbreak of Covid-19 – involves thousands of people around the world logging in for a chance to gain a room in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility and, therefore, a way into the country.

Those securing rooms after November 14, will only be required to complete a seven-day MIQ stay, down from 14 days, following an announcement from the Government last month.

Supplied Users of the virtual lobby get allocated a spot in queue and a chance to win a spot in MIQ.

In a statement, joint head of MIQ Chris Bunny said about 42 per cent of people who participated in the room release on Tuesday were based in New Zealand.

January rooms were the first to go with the last dates to go being those around Christmas Day and November, Bunny said.

There are still several thousand rooms to be released through to the end of February, Bunny said, and the next room release is scheduled for Tuesday, November 16.

Last week, round six of the lobby saw 3700 rooms for December, January and February booked out within hours.