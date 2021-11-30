Strict new freedom camping certification system and $1000 fines coming

New rules will include a $1000 fine for illegal freedom camping.

New freedom camping rules including a system to certify self-contained vehicles and $1000 fines for illegal camping are to be introduced.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash outlined the new freedom camping legislation being introduced to Parliament in Queenstown on Tuesday morning, following public consultation earlier this year.

The new and “tougher” freedom camping laws will prevent abuse of the system, which has placed an unfair burden on small communities and damaged New Zealand’s reputation as a high-quality visitor destination, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff New freedom camping rules mean toilets will need to be fixed, unlike this toilet.

They include a “right vehicle, right place” approach, meaning there will be places for backpackers in budget vehicles, and places for motor homes and caravans.

“But at the heart of the new law will be greater respect for the environment and communities.”

Vehicles will be certified as self-contained with fixed toilets under the new regulatory system, overseen by agents authorised by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board.

“We are setting clear, minimum expectations for campers. Higher standards must be met before vehicles can be certified as truly self-contained.

“Abuses in the past included campers slapping bogus blue stickers on vehicles to falsely claim compliance,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says freedom camping continues to cause problems, such as inappropriate disposal of human waste.

The infringement system will be strengthened with fines of up to $1000, replacing the current $200 penalty.

Despite the Government investment of $27 million in freedom camping programmes since 2018 there continue to be problems, including the inappropriate disposal of human waste, he said.

Other issues revealed during public consultation included uncertified vehicles, parking outside designated areas including on private driveways and front lawns, littering, and disposal of human waste.

The new legislation means freedom campers need to be in certified self-contained vehicles to stay overnight on land managed by local councils, unless land is designated for non-certified vehicles.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, with Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, explains the changes to freedom camping he would like to see. Video first published in April 2021.

Vehicles that are not self-contained will be able to stay on Department of Conservation land, unless there was a formal prohibition.

Freedom campers could continue to stay overnight in tents, where permitted.

The new rules can also be extended to cover land managed by Waka Kotahi-NZTA, and Toitū Te Whenua-Land Information NZ.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Weirs Beach freedom camping site, in the Catlins, with one toilet on site.

The changes will start with the Self-Contained Vehicles Bill being introduced to Parliament next year, and once the bill is passed the changes will be phased in over two years to allow owners time to ensure their vehicle meets new certification standards.

The Government committed $10m to support local councils to educate freedom campers and develop local bylaws over two years.

“Abuse of freedom camping by domestic and international travellers not only damages our 100 per cent Pure brand, it erodes public support for tourism and undermines its social licence to operate,” Nash said.

The number of freedom campers in New Zealand peaked at about 245,000 in 2019.

“When international borders re-open tourism will not match pre-Covid levels, but we can expect greater pressure,” he said.