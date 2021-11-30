Interislander introduces vaccine, testing requirements for passengers from December 15

Interislander ferries will introduce new vaccine and testing requirements for travellers from December 15.

All passengers aged 12 years and older travelling over the summer holidays will be required to show proof of either double-vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test that was performed within the previous 72 hours when checking in.

It’s the same policy adopted by Air New Zealand for their domestic flights, meaning travellers will face the same requirements by sea or air.

“Our ferry passengers already have to show their booking number and ID at check in at Wellington and Picton, so we hope to minimise any delays by asking for Covid-related travel information at the same time,” Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said.

“Our staff will be on hand at the terminals to scan passengers’ MyVaccinePass information either off their phones or from a printed pass. We’ll confirm negative test results either by viewing a text message from a Covid test provider or letter from a medical practitioner.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Interislander ferries will require proof of vaccination for travellers over summer.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to make this process as quick and seamless as possible, including setting up charging stations at our terminals in case passengers’ phone batteries are running low.”

Interislander staff are required to have their first dose by December 11 and their second by January 17. Staff who are not double-vaccinated by 15 December will need to undertake a Covid test every 72 hours and will also wear masks.

Interislander is offering full refunds for any bookings because of the new Covid policy, and there is no charge for people needing to move travel dates due to a Covid test.