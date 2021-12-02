Tel Aviv named the 'world's most expensive city', as Auckland jumps up rankings

Israel’s Tel Aviv has been named the world’s “most expensive city” to live in.

The Worldwide Cost of Living index, which measures costs in 173 cities, has been released by the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Israeli coastal city is topping the charts for the first time ever, moving up from fifth last year.

A rise in grocery and transport costs, as well as a strong Israeli shekel against the US dollar, has seen it replace Paris at the top of the summit.

In joint second with the French capital is Singapore.

The index measures the price of more than 200 everyday products and services. Prices are benchmarked against those in New York City, which means cities with stronger currencies against the US dollar tend to rate higher up the rankings.

One of the biggest movers in the index is Auckland. It has jumped up 11 places to joint 27th, alongside the likes of Edinburgh in Scotland and Minneapolis (US). The biggest move up the ranking is Tehran. US sanctions has seen prices in the Iranian capital increase dramatically, moving it up 50 spots to 29th.

In the opposite direction is Rome. The Italian capital has become more affordable according the report. It drops 16 places to 48th. The cheapest city overall is Damascus in Syria, with Libya’s Tripoli not far behind.

There’s been a lot of movement in the rankings. The report says the inflation rate is the fastest recorded over the past five years, rising by 3.5 per cent year on year in local-currency terms in 2021, compared with an increase of just 1.9 per cent in 2020 and 2.8 cent in 2019.

Other issues include supply-chain problems, as well as exchange-rate shifts and changing consumer demand, have led to rising prices for commodities and other goods. Another big change, and one that Kiwis have been feeling, is a jump in the price of petrol, with the cost of a litre up by 21 per cent on average.

Earlier this year, the Economist Intelligence Unit named Auckland the “most liveable” city.

World's most expensive cities to live 2021