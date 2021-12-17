Covid-19: Underwhelming summer visitor numbers forecast for South Island hotspots

Simon Giles surprises wife Lynda Thwaites with a bunch of home-grown roses as they reunite at Queenstown Airport after nearly five months apart.

South Island tourist towns are looking at a summer of cancellations rather than bookings as Covid-19 continues to keep holidaymakers at home.

Despite summer usually being a busy time, Queenstown businesses are getting more cancellations than bookings, the West Coast is almost void of visitors and the Mackenzie district is desperate for domestic tourists.

Ongoing Covid-19 restrictions had hurt tourism and small businesses on the West Coast, according to Westland mayor Bruce Smith. Twenty-three tourism operators had closed down in his district alone since 2020 and bookings for this summer were non-existent.

“Everyone is waiting and waiting because there has been no certainty of what’s going on, so this orange light system is a massive attack on small business.”

Before the pandemic, international visitors injected about $250 million into the West Coast’s economy each year. Despite significant growth in the domestic market, it had not filled the hole left by international visitors.

Smith said bookings had been “light” at best.

“The entire reason for this is around the way Covid-19 has been controlled and regulated, and has been chopped in changed.”

The West Coast had been Covid-free for a long time and should be “completely open”, he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Bruce Smith says the South Island, particularly the West Coast, should be in the green setting, not orange.

Business owners in West Coast holiday hot spots like Franz Joseph and Fox Glacier had noticed people were taying at home, and not booking holidays.

Smith said international tourism groups had cancelled bookings until 2023.

“We are just hoping for the best. They won’t make it through winter is this continues.”

Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith said visitor numbers were down 19 per cent from last summer, and 70 per cent compared to before the pandemic.

John Bisset/Stuff Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith is concerned for local business and tourism, as visitor numbers are light ahead of the summer break.

Having Auckland shut off for 117 days had led to the considerable drop and businesses in Tekapo and Twizel were struggling.

“We are not booked out by any matter or means. Things have been pretty flat this month, and we were hoping for more this summer.”

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult put the slow start to summer down to the fact the international border was still closed and apprehension from Kiwis, particularly as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had been detected at the border this week.

Queenstown usually welcomed 120,000 people over summer, but was struggling to fill hotel and motel rooms this year.

“There is still some concern amongst Kiwis about travelling, they are all a bit nervous,” he said.

Auckland’s border opening on Wednesday had made some difference though, as trade at bars and restaurants had picked up.

Destination Queenstown forecast visitor numbers below the usual expected summer influx and an even larger drop after New Year’s Eve.

“Due to the incredibly changeable Covid-19 environment we are in, it is all rather uncertain at this stage,” chief executive Paul Abbot said.

Boult said accommodation providers across town were not coming close to previous years’ domestic bookings.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Destination Queenstown chief executive Paul Abbot says there have been cancellations ahead of Christmas.

“A lot of folk who come here are holiday homeowners, so that counts to a fair number.

“If you talk about hotels and motels, I wouldn't say underwhelming is the word, but I would say it is quieter than we expected it to be.”

Accommodation providers had not budged on the usual peak season prices though. A hotel room in Queenstown from December 25 to January 2, is priced about $200 to $300 a night. Backpacker beds were about $100.

Boult said it was up to operators to adjust their prices.

“I would think New Zealanders coming on holiday to our part of the world could expect a good deal.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult says numbers are at less than two thirds of the usual summer influx.

Trish May, president of tourism and travel information network SKAL Queenstown, had seen a similar lack of summer interest.

“We are welcoming back Auckland ... however the immediate impact for the [commercial accommodation] members [hasn’t] been very pronounced at all.”

About 160,000 passengers would travel through Queenstown Airport between December 15 and January 14.

Flights would peak on Christmas Eve, when 46 flights were scheduled to arrive and depart, and January 2, when 45 were expected.

“People have arrived according to passenger numbers, but they may just not be touching the tourism and commercial sector at the moment,” May said.

At the top of the South Island the Tasman market was doing as well as usual, mayor Tim Black said.

The region relied heavily on domestic tourists, so had not been negatively affected by the international border closure. Black was hesitant to celebrate though given the arrival of Omicron.

“It is one of the big unknowns, what decisions people may make around the country when they hear the news and when people get a bit nervous. But at this stage it doesn't seem to be the case.”

Campgrounds in Mapua, Golden Bay, Ruby Bay and Nelson were all sold out per usual, which he put down to the return of regular holidaymakers, who were predominantly from Canterbury.

“Generally speaking ... that market has held up pretty well.”