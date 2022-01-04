Abandoned newborn baby found alive in plane rubbish bin in Mauritius

The discovery was made at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius (file photo).

An abandoned newborn baby has been found alive in a toilet rubbish bin on a plane in Mauritius.

Airport officials at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport made the discovery during a routine customs screening of the Air Mauritius plane after it had landed in the capital of Port Louis from Madagascar.

The infant was treated in hospital and is said to be in good health, reports the BBC.

After initially denying any involvement, a medical exam on a 20-year-old passenger from Madagascar confirmed her to be the mother.

She is under police supervision in hospital.

Babies born on planes are a rare occurrence, but it does happen.

In May last year, a woman onboard a flight to Hawaii gave birth even though she had no idea she was pregnant.

“This guy just came out of nowhere,” Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga said during a video interview with Hawaii Pacific Health.

A year earlier, a woman unexpectedly gave birth on an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to London.

The pilot made the decision to make an emergency landing in Munich, Germany, however, the baby was born before landing thanks to the help of a doctor on board.

Also in 2020, a sudden arrival took place on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok, Thailand.

In 2019, a pregnant woman gave birth to 'Baby Sky' on a US plane. A few years earlier, a baby was born on a Southwest flight, while being born on board a flight from Saudi Arabia to India got one baby free travel on the airline for life. In 2017, a pregnant woman who unexpectedly gave birth on a flight named her new baby after the airline, Jetstar.