Tourist exodus leaves operators hoping for second wave

Professor Michael Baker says the new Omicron variant could affect the Government's plans to loosen border restrictions next year.

Tourism businesses have their fingers crossed for another wave of Kiwi holidaymakers, as bookings dive at some operators across the top of the South Island.

After an influx of visitors after Christmas, some companies said they were still "holding on by skin of their teeth" to survive continuing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Owner operator of R&R Kayaks Abel Tasman, Rohan Haskell, said the business had been busy since Boxing Day.

But many visitors left the Abel Tasman National Park and surrounding areas last weekend.

READ MORE:

* Let it snow: A white Boxing Day for Motueka as hail batters the top of the south

* NZ Football chooses not to penalise national women's league leaders for eligibility error

* Golden sands of Kaiteriteri Beach beckon new motel owner



PAMELA WADE Bookings have dropped off at some tourism businesses like kayak tour operators in the Abel Tasman after a busy two weeks, as uncertainty around Covid-19 continues.

“We literally sat here on Saturday and Sunday and you could just watch the cars all leaving.

“They all had their trailers, and their bikes and their sit on top kayaks and things onboard.”

Bookings were “pretty slim” for the rest of January at the family-run kayaking business in Mārahau, on the edge of the national park north of Nelson.

Fewer Kiwis had booked ahead than this time last year, Haskell said.

Despite “going backwards” during the pandemic, the business could sustain itself for now, he said.

“If we were surviving off this as a family, we wouldn’t be here right now.

“We’re just lucky that my wife is a school teacher, and so she’s gone back full time teaching.

“We’re hoping that we’ll get another wave of people coming back who had to work over Christmas.”

Supplied/Stuff AbelTasman.com commercial director Brendan Alborn says tourism operators in the region will start “falling out of the market” by winter if there isn’t a return of some overseas visitors by then.

Owners of Aquapackers, Mark and Jane Hooper, decided not to run their floating backpackers in the park at all this season (October to April).

About 95 per cent guests at the converted catamaran in Anchorage Bay were from Europe pre-Covid, Hooper said.

The couple had put the boat on the market while he worked in Napier harbour, and would consider whether to try to set up the business again once the pandemic “calmed down”.

While the government was due to reassess next month whether to go ahead with plans to let fully vaccinated tourists into New Zealand from the end of April, Hooper wasn't holding his breath.

“[20]23, 24 maybe, is where I’m optimistically looking,” he said.

Murray Devine who owns Mohua Motels in Tākaka in Golden Bay said the calendar was looking quiet from next Friday.

“Last year we experienced similar, but it did fill up. This year I’m not as confident. Normally, we’re getting enquiries at least seven days forwards, and I’ve still got gaps.”

It seemed as if the Omicron variant had “flipped things around”, and people weren’t booking ahead in case things changed, he said,

“People lose confidence to travel when those sort of things first burst out.

“Even now we’re seeing cancellations with people starting to say, we’re not sure about travelling.”

AbelTasman.com commercial director Brendan Alborn said while some tourism operators in the region were doing well, others were “holding on by the skin of their teeth”.

“Unless things are going to return to more than they are today ... with just domestic tourists, then we’re going to see operators falling out of the market next winter.”

Mārahau Beach Camp, one of AbelTasman.com's operations, was “far from empty” though, with a few spots opening up at the campsite next week, Alborn said.

There had been “more of a tail” than anticipated to last year’s summer season, when New Zealand's borders first closed, with Kiwis visiting throughout January-March, he said.

While about 200 people had checked out of the nearby Kaiteriteri Receration Reserve over the past few days, the same number had checked into the campground, which was fully booked on Tuesday night.

Other motels in the region also reported being fully booked until next week.