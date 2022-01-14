Watch: World's largest plane cuts path through fog

The giant plane was coming into land at a very foggy Rzeszow Airport in Poland

The arrival of the world’s largest plane at any airport normally brings out the aviation enthusiasts, but a recent landing of the Antonov Airlines An-225 Mriya made even more of an impact than usual.

The giant plane was coming into land at a very foggy Rzeszow Airport in Poland earlier this week. Footage shows the An-225 emerging above, and then cutting a path through the fog, much to the excitement of the plane spotters on the ground.

It was reported later that the flight actually sustained some damage to its landing gear.

Aviation website Simple Flying said a ”bolt securing the sensors had been ‘cut’ on the mount of the right landing gear” of the cargo plane.

Maciej N via Newsflare/AP The giant plane cuts a path through the fog.

Built by the Soviet Union, only one An-225 has been completed. It has the Ukrainian civil registration UR-82060, and it specialises in carrying oversized equipment and cargo.

The plane, which had its first flight in 1988, can carry up to 640 tonnes and is powered by six engines on its wings. Its wingspan of 88 metres is the largest of any plane.

In 2010, it carried the world's longest piece of air cargo, two 42.1m test wind turbine blades from Tianjin, China, to Skrydstrup, Denmark. A year earlier it transported the heaviest single cargo item ever sent by air freight, a generator for a gas power plant in Armenia that weighed 189 tonnes.

A smaller version of the aircraft, the An-124 Ruslan, made an appearance in Auckland in 2020. It was delivering new engines for Air New Zealand's Dreamliner fleet.