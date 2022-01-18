So how close was that Emirates A380 to the stuntwoman on top of the world's tallest building?

Emirates has revealed how it made its latest video that makes you go “wow”.

The airline posted its newest promo featuring stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik standing on top of the tallest building in the world while an A380 does a flyby behind her.

The ad is a sequel to a 33-second video it made last year to celebrate the reduction in travel restrictions between the United Arab Emirates and the UK. The latest is a promotion for the Dubai Expo.

Filmed over two days back in October, the airline said it took months of planning. The pilots had been using simulators to get the right height and pass for the cameras, and on the day the airspace above the city was restricted. The flybys also took place outside the peak departures window at Dubai International.

EMIRATES The A380 looks close but is in fact more than 800 metres away.

READ MORE:

* She's back! Anxiety-inducing Emirates advert includes A380 flyby

* How this scrapped Emirates A380 will live on, including the famous bar

* Watch Emirates' massive superjumbo paint job

* 'Whoahhh': The anxiety-inducing airline advert people thought was fake is actually real



In total the A380 made 11 flybys behind Smith-Ludvik to get the right camera angle. It flew at the height of the Burj Khalifa at 823 metres, and it was also very slow for an A380, flying at 145 knots. Normally the average cruising speed is around 480 knots.

EMIRATES Stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik back on top of the world's tallest building for the latest Emirates advert.

”The low speed ensured the aircraft could efficiently and continuously circle around the Burj Khalifa and achieve a tight radius without drifting away,” said the airline in a release.

And the big question, “just how close was the A380 to Smith-Ludvik”? Well it was 0.5 miles or 804.6 metres away.

EMIRATES The Emirates advert took months of planning.

The Expo runs until the end of March and Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, says that “excitement and momentum” for the world exhibition remains “strong”.

“Our latest campaign boldly carries the Expo message and invites people to come and experience what is truly the world’s greatest show,” said Clark.

“There is nowhere else right now that offers the raft of attractions, top-class entertainment and music, riveting sports, vibrant country and themed pavilions, a thriving culinary scene and much more – all in one place.”