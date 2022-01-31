Covid-19: Rapid antigen tests to stay free for unvaccinated domestic travellers

An Auckland Airport staff member demonstrates how to take a Covid-19 rapid antigen test.

Unvaccinated domestic travellers will be able to continue to get Covid-19 tests for free that will allow them to travel on planes and ferries, the Ministry of Health says.

Rapid antigen tests for domestic travel purposes, available at pharmacies, were only supposed to be free until January 31. However, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed they had reached an agreement with the pharmacy to extend the provision of free tests until June 30.

“At this stage, rapid antigen tests will continue to be made available at pharmacies for unvaccinated people who are required to return a negative test result for some domestic travel,” the spokesperson said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Rapid antigen tests are used for asymptomatic testing for surveillance purposes.

“The tests are available for no cost on a walk-in basis.”

Free supervised rapid antigen testing was introduced in mid-December, when the Auckland border lifted. Anyone leaving Auckland was required to show either proof of vaccination, or a negative test result.

While this requirement lifted on January 18, airlines and ferries have decided to keep the requirement in place.

Air New Zealand has said it will require all domestic passengers aged 12 years, three months and older to have a vaccine pass or negative test until at least March 31, as have the Bluebridge and Interislander ferries.

Jetstar has also introduced the vaccine or negative test requirement since New Zealand entered the red light setting under the traffic light system.

As of January 31, 94 per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population is vaccinated with two doses. Currently, two doses is considered “fully vaccinated” for the purposes of vaccine passes.

While tests for domestic travel are free, travellers who require a pre-departure test for international travel must arrange and pay for this themselves.