Wellington Airport won't open to international flights for another month

Wellington Airport has no international flights scheduled for another month.

Wellington Airport won’t be seeing any international arrivals this week, despite the border gradually opening to allow New Zealanders to return from Australia.

There are no international flights scheduled until March 31, an inbound flight from Brisbane.

A statement from Wellington International Airport Ltd said travel routes and frequency would be very limited while self-isolation restrictions remained in place.

“We are very hopeful this can be brought forward if self-isolation requirements change. If there is no change, we will be unable to host any welcome events and will encourage arriving passengers to go straight into self-isolation,” the statement said.

The border opening from Australia has been signalled for several weeks, after an announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on February 3.

New Zealanders in Australia are able to skip MIQ and enter New Zealand with self-isolation requirements from today.

From March 13 New Zealanders from the rest of the world will be able to return under similar conditions, alongside some critical workers, and their families.

Non-citizens with visas will be allowed back without MIQ from April, with a wider opening to non-citizens no later than July.