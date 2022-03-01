Closure confirmed for Rotorua icon Rainbow Springs after 'all options were explored'

Rainbow Springs is to close its doors after 90 years, another victim of the Covid-19 pandemic closed borders.

Rotorua tourism icon Rainbow Springs is closing, Ngāi Tahu Tourism chief executive Craig Ellison has confirmed.

“After a consultation process with affected kaimahi, we have made the difficult decision to close Rainbow Springs Nature Park in Rotorua,” he said.

“I would like to assure you that all options were explored in the context of long-term sustainability and closure was not an option taken lightly.”

The formal confirmation of the closure comes in the wake of an announcement from Ngāi Tahu back in February that, with international borders still closed, Rainbow Springs was no longer “financially viable”.

Ellison said that while Rainbow Springs was an iconic and treasured attraction, it had always brought with it “substantial operating and maintenance costs which had been under consideration by Ngāi Tahu Tourism for some time”.

“Within this context and coupled with the current restricted and uncertain climate, Rainbow Springs Nature Park cannot be financially viable. The park relied heavily on international manuhiri, and it is not expected tourism levels will be back to their pre-pandemic levels for many more months to come,” he said.

“Ngāi Tahu Tourism is focused on long-term sustainability and has a mandate from whānau to make good choices when it comes to intergenerational investment.

“We empathise with the nostalgia that the Rotorua community has with Rainbow Springs, and we are sad that the current restrictions, the high maintenance costs, and ongoing uncertainty mean that things are not sustainable for the future.

“We evaluated all options and did not rush this decision,” he said.

“After much consideration of all possible scenarios, and prioritising our kaimahi and animal welfare, we will close its doors permanently and rehome the wildlife by September.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Rainbow Springs will close but the National Kiwi Hatchery will continue, and there are plans to move it to the Agrodome (file photo).

Ellison said Ngāi Tahu Holdings is in very preliminary discussions with a collective of Ngāti Whakaue entities on the potential purchase of Rainbow Springs.

“Meanwhile, our focus is firmly on supporting our impacted kaimahi and ensuring the welfare of all animals in this transition period.

“Just as we are looking at the possible transition options for our kaimahi we will also look to secure the best and safest rehoming options for all animals affected by the closure. We will proactively work with the Zoo and Aquarium Association to relocate the animals.”

Ellison also confirmed their commitment to their kiwi conservation work at the National Kiwi Hatchery, also located at Rainbow Springs.

“The Hatchery is open and will continue to operate at this site for the foreseeable future while we develop plans to move it to the recently re-opened Agrodome site.”