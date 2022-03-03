An international holiday with no Covid testing? It's not that far away, New Zealand

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: There are signs of the beginning of the end of Covid, or at least positive movement towards the new normal, we’ve all seen them before but, it’s important to cherish each one.

That post-lockdown visit to people beyond your bubble, a meal out, a haircut, a concert crowd, the day you forget to do the “phone, wallet, keys, mask” mental checklist before leaving your house – and that being OK.

And in another dispatch from the future – and sorry to one-up you all in the week that saw the first glimpses of proper international travel return to New Zealand – I have completed another post-Covid first: no-tests travel.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images International borders reopened to vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travellers coming from Australia as of earlier this week.

Just as I was getting used to swabs in orifices, paying hundreds for PCRs, and the anxious wait to see if you can depart or return home, testing for travel is becoming more rare here in the UK.

I’ve just returned from my first trip abroad where no Covid tests at either host or home country were required to gain entry. My host destination, Bulgaria, was satisfied that I was triple-vaccinated and could prove it with a flash of an app and so too was the UK Home Office when coming back home again.

All that was required was a passenger locator form asking a few questions. No card payments. No anxiety about quarantine or money down the drain.

In short, a little perspective. And it’s not only Covid-pariah England or even nations heavily dependent on tourism that have put an end to travel testing. Norway scrapped the requirement, as did Oman, Iceland, Tunisia, Italy and Spain. Some countries, such as Switzerland, even extend test-free travel to those unvaccinated (although whether an airline will fly you is another question).

And this may sound absurd to write about when New Zealand headlines relay ever-growing case numbers – but the return to normal can happen surprisingly quickly.

One day you’re in an hours-long queue for a PCR or smuggling black-market RATs and the next you’re back to being in an hours-long queue for check-in and smuggling black-market … well, I’ve leave that up to you.

The short-lived travel bubble with Australia did give trans-Tasman families a brief respite of near-normality in the middle of the pandemic, so hassle-free hops across the Tasman avoiding MIQ and testing are not entirely new for Kiwis.

However, the recent decisions made by numerous governments overseas to scale back travel testing seem much more permanent for tourists and travel businesses than the bi-lateral bubbles and safe travel corridors that popped up one year into the pandemic. And they are growing.

Are there hurdles, rules and regulations to stay clued-up on? Yes. Are there risks of catching Covid because you travel? Of course. But finally, now that the virus is endemic to the vast majority of territories and – crucially – vaccines protect from its worst symptoms, the act of travelling for work, pleasure, relaxation or reconciliation is no longer demonised.

- Stuff