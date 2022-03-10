Large slip forcing popular Remutaka Cycle Trail to close a 'mixed blessing'

A section of the Remutaka Cycle Trail, on rugged coastline between the Ōrongorongo River and Wairarapa, has been closed due to a slip. (File pic)

A large slip on a rugged section of the Remutaka Cycle Trail – named in 2015 by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s top travel experiences – has forced the trail to be temporarily closed.

The 115km trail is usually done as a loop starting in Petone, crossing into the Wairarapa, north of Upper Hutt, before heading back to the Hutt Valley, via Wairarapa.

This slip is on rugged coastline between the Ōrongorongo River and Wairarapa, in an area exposed to extreme weather.

Stuart Edwards​, whose company Green Jersey Explorer Tours, runs tours on the trail, said its closure was a mixed blessing.

Stuff Best weekend I've had all winter. My love affair with the bicycle goes on.

The section of the trail that has slipped has been unstable for many years. He is hoping a long-term solution can now be found, enabling more people to ride the trail.

It was disappointing tours had to be stopped, but riders were already finding that area “challenging” and if it could now be upgraded, that would be a good result for everyone, he said.

Cycling legend Simon Kennett, who is a safety consultant for New Zealand Cycle Trails, rode it in February.

Supplied Carl van den Heuvel on a section of the Remutaka Cycle Trail in Upper Hutt.

Most of the trail was rideable but there has long been areas near the slip, where riders would sometimes have to use the beach or push their bike. He is confident a long-term solution will be found.

Its closure had come at an unfortunate time, he said. Nationwide, there had been a14 per cent increase on the previous year in the use of cycle trails.

Department of Conservation Wairarapa manager Kathy Houkamau​ said the slip was unstable and unsafe to pass.

“We know it is disappointing for mountain bikers and other users of the cycle trail, but public safety is our first priority,” she said.

Supplied A large slip has closed a section of the Remutaka Cycle Trail between Wairarapa and Wainuiomata.

“We strongly recommend against clambering over the slip or going along the beach underneath it, as there is a very real danger of boulders and rocks falling.”

Slips are an ongoing issue, with the last one occurring in 2020.

As a result of the slip, DOC staff are unable to assess the Wild Coast Track west of the slip. Damage to the trail may have occurred elsewhere, Houkamau​ said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Prime Minister John Key launched the Rimutaka Cycle Trail in 2013. It is now known as the Remutaka Cycle Trail

The track will remain closed while DOC, geotechnical consultants, and a local earthworks operator work to establish a plan to reopen it.

Avid cyclists can continue to use the trail between the Hutt Valley, over the Remutaka Incline and down to Corner Creek, as well as from the mouth of the Ōrongorongo River, around Turakirae Head, and along the coast to the south of the slip. However, DOC is urging users riders stay well away from the area where the rocks have fallen.

Launched in October 2013 by then Prime Minister John Key, the trail appeared in the Lonely Planet in 2015 as one of the "hottest" destinations in the world.