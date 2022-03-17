Qantas and Jetstar to start ramping up New Zealand flights

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the border will fully reopen for Australian tourists in April, and then visa-waiver countries a month later.

New Zealand’s new border reopening date for Australian tourists will see Qantas and Jetstar start to ramp up flights across the Tasman.

From April 13, the airlines will operate up to 30 return flights a week across five trans-Tasman routes, up from the two return Qantas flights currently being operated.

Qantas will fly daily from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to Auckland and Sydney to Christchurch, using a mix of its Boeing 737s and wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Jetstar, which had suspended all trans-Tasman flights, will resume three weekly flights from the Gold Coast to Auckland using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

Qantas Group is taking a far more gradual approach with this border reopening plan than when the trans-Tasman bubble was launched in April 2021. At that time, Qantas and Jetstar announced they would be initially operating up to 122 return flights a week on 15 routes, including two new Qantas routes from the Gold Coast and Cairns to Auckland.

However, they later reduced capacity to reflect demand, and the bubble was then suspended in late July.

Qantas Group said in a statement the airlines would further increase flights during May and June and resume flights from Australia to Queenstown and Wellington.

Pre-Covid, the airlines had operated more than 170 return services a week between Australia and New Zealand.

“Qantas and Jetstar are gearing up to help Australia reconnect with New Zealand after more than two years apart, and one short travel bubble,” Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said.

“New Zealand was Australia’s second-biggest source of international visitors before the pandemic, and Australians were the biggest source of visitors to New Zealand, so this is an important milestone as part of the recovery for both countries.

“With restriction-free travel possible from next month for Australians, we look forward to rebuilding our trans-Tasman flights.”