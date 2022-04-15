Two new luxury hotels opening soon in Christchurch

The Observatory Hotel at the Arts Centre is completed and will open next month.

Two new hotels launching in central Christchurch in the weeks following the border reopening promise a touch of luxury for guests.

The Observatory in the Arts Centre and Hotel Mayfair on Victoria St are both boutique hotels that have been under construction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Built at a cost of $29 million, the Observatory is inside the Arts Centre’s heritage physics and biology buildings. It will have a staff of up to 15 and opens to guests on May 9.

The Mayfair Hotel is a new building nearing completion on the site of the demolished former Spagalimis​ pizza restaurant, and developed for $23m. It will employ between 35 and 40 staff and will take guests from late June.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Mayfair Hotel is nearing completion on the corner of Victoria and Dorset streets and will take guests from June.

The two will be the first new hotels in the central city since the 46-room Christchurch City Hotel, which is run as part of the THC Group, opened on Colombo St in July last year.

New Zealand reopens its borders on May 2 to overseas citizens with visitor visas and those from visa-waiver countries. The country will reopen to visitors from all countries in October.

Raman Sarin – chairman of the Sarin Group, which owns and will run The Observatory – said they expected bookings from both overseas and domestic tourists.

“The numbers will take some time to build up, it may take two or three months before the international tourists come.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Observatory has been built at a cost of $29 million.

“But we’ve got a great product, it’s a beautiful hotel and there’s nothing like it in Christchurch.”

Room rates at The Observatory range from $279 for a room during autumn and winter, to more than $1000 a night for the largest suite, called the Malachite room, at the peak of summer.

The hotel has 33 rooms, meeting facilities and a bar to be called the Library. Fittings and fabrics have been imported from Europe.

Construction is complete, and the company is now preparing for the opening, Sarin said. The property remains owned by the Arts Centre.

supplied An artist's impression of the completed Mayfair Hotel lobby in Christchurch.

The Sarin Group also plans to build a hotel for the Hilton chain on Hereford St, and a hotel on Gloucester St next to Cathedral Junction. Both projects are on hold.

The Mayfair will have 67 rooms and suites plus a cafe and cocktail bar called Majestic at Mayfair, and conference facilities. Nightly room rates range from about $350 to $700.

The Mayfair has been developed by local company Centro Roydvale Ltd, and will be run by Mayfair Luxury Hotels Ltd. The two companies have some directors and shareholders in common.

Rick Crannitch, The Mayfair’s general manager, described the hotel as luxurious but not formal.

Materials used include American oak and Italian ceramics.

Also due to open in central Christchurch this year is Quest on Cambridge, an apartment hotel going into a renovated former office building on Cambridge Tce.

Several other sites around the city, including in and near Cathedral Square and next to the Te Pae convention centre, are earmarked for future hotel development.

Some of the city’s biggest hotels, which have been used as managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities since 2020, will be revamped before reopening once their contracts with the Government come to an end.