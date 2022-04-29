The 'best value' passport to have, and the worst

There has been a lot written about passports recently.

Whether it is the long wait to get one, or the anguish that a slightly damaged one can cause, the travel document that has been hibernating in the bottom of a drawer over the last couple of years is now back in the spotlight.

That is continuing with a new survey measuring which passports give more bang for their buck. Or in a more technical way, the cost of a standard passport and its rankings in the 2022 Passport Index, which details how many visa-free and visa-on-arrival access it gets holders.

The research from ParkSleepFly looked at 48 of the world's passports and New Zealand has a distinctly average placing of 29th.

At the time of the survey on March 16, the Kiwi little black book had a pretty high “power” ranking of access to 157 countries (it is now 162, but still behind the leader, the United Arab Emirates which has 167).

The cost of just over $191 for a standard 10-year passport saw it place towards the lower end of the middle of the pack.

At the top was the UAE. Not only does it have the most visa-free access to countries according to the Passport Index (162 at the time of the survey), but it only costs 50 dirham or around $20.

In its findings, ParkSleepFly said: “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated in 2017 that it wanted the UAE’s passport to be one of the strongest in the world by 2021 and it seems that they achieved this aim.”

Second place was Sweden, with South Korea, Spain and Luxembourg rounding out the top five.

At the other end of the scale it was a poor showing from our Tasman neighbour Australia, who finish 43rd. Despite a very heathy mobility score of 156, the more than $300 cost of a passport drags its score down.

At the very bottom is little Liechtenstein. The tiny European country has a mobility score of 152, but passports cost close to $400. Mexico and San Marino are just ahead of it.

The Passport Index looks at the travel documents of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories, but it isn't the only measurement of a passport’s “strength”. The Henley Passport Index also issues its rankings using data from the International Air Transport Association for its measurements, covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

The world’s ‘best value’ passports