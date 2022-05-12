Pre-departure tests will be gone by July 31. But why not now?

The Government has signalled New Zealand’s pre-departure test requirement will be gone by the end of July, in time for the border to reopen to tourists and visa holders from all over the world.

Many destinations, including Fiji, the Cook Islands and Australia, have already scrapped the need for travellers to present a negative Covid-19 test to be able to enter the country – making New Zealand one of the few places where it is still required.

QueenstownNZ Pre-departure tests are still on the cards for Australian tourists heading to New Zealand for the start of the ski season.

“While we are still working through this transition, it’s fair to say we are confident that pre-departure testing will be removed by the time we come to the final phase of our reopening in July,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said when announcing the full border reopening date on Wednesday.

But the airline and tourism industries are questioning why it can’t be scrapped sooner.

“It needs to go as quickly as possible – certainly by the end of the month,” said Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers.

Tighe-Umbers said the requirement was not going to be sustainable for much longer, with testing capacity “rapidly drying up around the world”.

“Already passengers are reporting having to spend half a day, crossing cities to get tests done under great stress, to meet the pre-departure timing requirements. That is in places like Australia and Singapore.”

Ahn Young-joon/AP Pre-departure tests have become difficult for travellers to access as countries have done away with Covid testing.

Tourism Export Council chief executive Lynda Keene said they also would have preferred to see the requirement removed by the end of May, to offer more security for inbound bookings for June and July.

“It’s not ideal when travellers are making decisions where they can go to safely and easily,” she said.

“We have concern that the continuation of filing a pre-departure test (and travel declaration document) until August 1, which is stressful for visitors and Kiwis, will affect the ‘ease of travel’ element and some visitors will drop New Zealand off their list of destinations.”

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said if the testing requirement was still in place when the ski season started in mid-June, it could put off Australians who may have otherwise booked spontaneous ski trips.

“If you’ve got a more casual traveller looking at a long weekend coming up, or a couple of midweek days off, would they want to go through the bureaucracy – which, to be frank, is a bit needless when the level of risk from Covid is very similar whether you’re in Australia or New Zealand?”

Flight Centre general manager of product Victoria Courtney said the requirement was also inconvenient for outbound travellers who would need to take a test to return to New Zealand.

While this was not so much of an issue for the visiting friends and relatives travellers, who would have somewhere to stay if they ended up testing positive, it was more risky for leisure travellers who faced shelling out for a hotel for at least another week.

“From a cost perspective, an admin perspective and a risk perspective, the pre-departure test is still quite problematic for customers.”

Health experts point out that pre-departure tests do play a role in keeping people safe while travelling, reducing the likelihood that they are spending several hours on a plane while infectious.

However, Covid Modelling Aotearoa project lead Dion O’Neale said the more useful requirement from New Zealand’s perspective was the on-arrival rapid antigen tests.

Currently, all arrivals are given RATs at the airport and instructed to test on day 0 and day 5. If they test positive, they are required to follow up with a PCR test, so health officials can monitor for new variants coming into the country.

It is not yet clear whether on-arrival tests will also be scrapped.

“If I had to make a choice and keep only one, I’d want to keep the on-arrival RATs and that process,” O’Neale said.

“But that’s not to say pre-departure tests are doing nothing – they’re doing something more for the level of keeping individuals safe while they’re travelling.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All arrivals are required to do two RATs, and follow up with a PCR test if they get a positive result.

O’Neale said a more convenient alternative could be to have travellers do their own RAT – rather than have to do a supervised one – and upload the result to a declaration.

“You don’t have any enforcement on that, but it does at least tell people there’s an expectation to test yourself before you travel and be responsible.

“That would be a much lower burden but you’d still get a large fraction of the benefit.”

University of Otago public health professor Michael Baker agreed there was a need to question what pre-departure testing was achieving at this point.

Roughly 1% of arrivals were testing positive on their on-arrival RATs, though it was “probably more than that”, which implied that even with pre-departure testing, quite a few people were still getting infected either before or during their travels.

Baker said while the pre-departure test requirement probably wasn’t necessary for short-haul travel, such as trans-Tasman flights, he still saw value in having it for long-haul flights, though it would be up to the airlines to enforce it.

“This is more about the health and safety of travellers and crew, and less about bringing viruses into New Zealand,” he said.

The Ministry of Health said pre-departure testing continued to be a “precautionary tool”, and for the time being, it remained part of our overall Covid-19 response strategy.

“Testing and surveillance are critical to effectively managing current and future waves of Covid-19 and are our first lines of defence against the spread of new variants. Monitoring at the border will continue to be important,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our Covid-19 Testing Plan Omicron post-peak is still being finalised and will be released when completed.”