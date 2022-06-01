'This guy is a legend': Pilot hailed for helping load bags onto heavily delayed flight in the UK

A co-pilot has been called a “legend” after he helped out the loading of bags onto a heavily delayed flight in Manchester, UK.

Video of the pilot, only named as ‘Simon’, shows him putting luggage onto the Tui flight in the rain.

The flight to Crete had been delayed for 32 hours.

Jenny Cook, who was onboard, said the captain told passengers that there was only a small window of 40 minutes to get the plane in the air.

“He said 'even my co-pilot is loading bags' so we looked out of the window and there he was," she told the BBC.

"The next thing we knew we were taxing to the runway. We were all cheering.

"Simon had gone above and beyond."

Another passenger, Katherine Cox, called ‘Simon’ a “hero”.

If it was not for "Simon's heroics we would have missed our air traffic control slot", she said.

A spokesperson for the airline said they were aware of the videos being shared on social media “showing one of our amazing Tui pilots supporting our operation by loading bags onto one of our aircraft bound for Crete from Manchester”.

“Whilst not something our pilots would normally do, this video is one example of the incredible dedication of Tui colleagues who are doing everything they can to get customers away on their holidays. We can’t thank him enough for his swift and decisive actions, and we would like to thank all of our teams who continue to demonstrate their hard-work and commitment to Tui and its customers.

“We understand that we have disappointed some customers with the recent disruption, but we would like to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to get them away on their holidays.“

Many airports are struggling with long delays and waiting times. While travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels, Covid is still hugely affecting staffing levels.

A spokesperson from Swissport, which looks after baggage handling at Manchester Airport, apologised for its part in the delays and disruption saying they were “doing everything we can to address our role in meeting our resource challenges”.

‘Simon’ hasn’t been the only unusual person to load bags onto planes recently.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also gave it a go last month at Southampton Airport, where he was campaigning in a local election.