West Coast cave closed to protect rare spiders

The breeding ground of New Zealand's largest spider has been interrupted by human visitors, prompting the Department of Conservation (DOC) to close off the cave.

Crazy Paving Cave, in the northern West Coast’s Ōpārara Basin, will be closed for a year to protect the rare nelson cave spider, spelungulae cavernicola.

DOC senior biodiversity ranger Scott Freeman said surveys had shown spider egg sac numbers decreasing in the cave, which could be due to the number of human visitors.

“The number of spiders seen have actually increased from about 2019 onwards, possibly due to a decrease in visitor numbers associated with Covid. However, only one egg sac has been seen since 2018,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Upgrades to West Coast's Oparara area a threat to rare spiders, expert warns

* If they live, the mother eats them: huntsman spiders born at Sydney zoo

* Along came a spider



“Breeding is the real long-term driver of the population, so we want to close the cave to see if this will allow breeding to improve.”

Closing the cave would allow DOC to monitor the spider population’s response to the removal of human visitors, he said.

It comes after warnings from West Coast caver Neil Silverwood, who told a West Coast Conservation Board meeting that Government-funded plans to upgrade the Ōpārara Valley road would attract more visitors to the area and the spiders would not survive.

“They are light sensitive and tourism pressures are already pushing these animals to the edge,” he said.

“I used to guide in there 20 years ago, and we would see 15 to 20 of these spiders, the size of your hand, in the Box Canyon-Crazy Paving cave system. Now you can't see any.”

Richard Rossiter/DOC Only one spider egg sac has been seen in Crazy Paving Cave since 2018.

Freeman said nelson cave spiders were also found in Golden Bay and were the only spider protected by the Wildlife Act 1953.

With a leg span of 13 centimetres and a 3cm body, it is New Zealand’s largest spider.

They live near cave entrances rather than deep in caves and dine mostly on cave wētā, finding their prey by vibration.

The young are born and raised in egg sacs that hang from the cave ceiling of the cave, almost like small golf balls. Each sac could contain up to 50 spiders.

Nelson cave spiders were thought to be directly descended from the earliest true spiders and might be the missing link between primitive spiders – from the time of Gondwana 350 million years ago – and modern spiders.

Scientists estimate baby nelson cave spiders take two to three years to mature, while most other spiders complete their entire life cycle in a year.