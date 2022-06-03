The 'most reviled airport' in the US has just finished a $12 billion makeover

Terminal C has been built specifically for Delta Airlines.

A sprawling new terminal for Delta Air Lines has officially opened at LaGuardia Airport, New York capping the yearslong US$8 billion (NZ$12 billion) reconstruction of the airport terminals that US President Joe Biden once compared to a “Third World country".

New York Governor Kathy Hochul cut the ribbon on the airport’s new Terminal C, which combines the former C and D terminals into a massive new space with 37 gates and four concourses. The new Delta terminal, which cost US$4 billion, opened in phases, with the first of its concourses opening in 2019.

The governor called the redeveloped airport a “masterpiece".

“Just notice how bright it feels,” said Hochul. “I believe that all of our transportation centres should have the same experience.”

READ MORE:

* In photos: The $11b facelift of one of the world's most unloved airports

* Historic US terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

* Guide to the world's best and worst airports



Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said what was once "the most reviled airport in the nation" is now a world-class facility.

In a rare move during her 10 months in office, Hochul credited former Governor Andrew Cuomo as the “genesis” of LaGuardia’s redevelopment. “I want to give credit where it is due,” she said.

Her acknowledgement came a day after the expiration of a state deadline for Cuomo to get on the ballot in this year’s gubernatorial election. He won’t be running this year, but his representatives issued a statement taking credit for the project.

Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images The massive new space has 37 gates and four concourses.

“They said it couldn’t be done,” said Cuomo’s statement. “The airport went from the worst to the first. It’s a testament to government competence and its capacity to actually make change.”

Cuomo ordered a panel to look into new designs for the airport in 2014 after then-Vice President Biden compared it to a Third World country. Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations in 2021 came as the new LaGuardia terminals were still under construction.

LaGuardia’s new central US$3.9 billion Terminal B opened in January, with Hochul and Mayor Adams cutting the ribbon.

The landmarked Marine Air Terminal on the airport’s western end remains in place.

Terminal C is a hub for Delta, which helped pay for the reconstruction project.

- New York Daily News