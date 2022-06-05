Cathay Pacific resumes flights between New Zealand and Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific will operate one to two passenger flights per week between Auckland and Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific is the latest international airline to resume its passenger services in New Zealand after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The airline’s first flight from Hong Kong is scheduled to touch down in Auckland on Sunday morning, with the outbound flight to take off at 1.45pm on Monday.

The airline previously announced it would be operating two flights to and from Hong Kong in June, adding to one existing Air New Zealand-operated codeshare flight per week. It hoped to add more flights in subsequent months.

The flights will be operated by the high-tech Airbus A350-1000, which the airline had introduced on New Zealand routes at the end of 2019.

Hong Kong opened its borders to non-residents in May, however, incoming travellers are still required to spend seven days in quarantine. Travellers must also be fully vaccinated and provide a negative pre-departure test.

But travellers are able to transit through Hong Kong International Airport. Cathay Pacific said all transiting passengers would need a printed boarding pass – self-printed or mobile phone versions would not be accepted.

On arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, passengers would be given a sticker to indicate they are in transit. From there, they would have their temperature taken and documents checked, before heading to the departure level.

Restaurants, stores and services would be open, as well as Cathay Pacific lounges.