Flights disrupted as fog blankets Christchurch

Freezing fog has blanketed Christchurch, and flights at the city’s airport are disrupted. (File photo)

Flights have been disrupted in Christchurch and Nelson, with 19 scheduled flights departing and arriving at Christchurch Airport affected on Wednesday morning.

It comes as the city woke up to a blanket of freezing fog.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said three return flights out of Christchurch were cancelled, and three flight out of Nelson had been cancelled.

Affected flights included from Christchurch to Auckland, Christchurch to Dunedin, Nelson to Christchurch and Nelson to Auckland, the spokesperson said.

“Weather can be unpredictable and we do all we can to minimise the impact on our customers.

“We are communicating with affected customers, reaccommodating them and offering flexibility to change their travel to a later time or date.”

Air New Zealand encouraged customers booked to travel to and from Christchurch and Nelson on Wednesday morning to get up-to-date flight information from its website.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said it was “very foggy” at Christchurch Airport, with temperatures of 1C.

An airport spokesperson said although there had been some delays and cancellations, flights were still arriving and departing on Wednesday morning, and she encouraged travellers still to go to the airport.

The fog is expected to clear by mid-morning as the day warms, Owen said.

Calmer weather is in store for most of the rest of the South Island on Wednesday after two days of snow and heavy rain warnings.

But it may not last, as MetService warns of a burst of rain for much of the South Island from Thursday.

More snow may also be on the way, down to 400m or 500m in parts of the south and east of the South Island from late Thursday and early Friday, likely to affect the higher roads and passes.