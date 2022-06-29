Fog that disrupted flights in Christchurch lifts

Fog blankets State Highway 1 near Burnham on Wednesday. The bad weather caused disruptions to a number of flights in and out of Christchurch Airport.

Normal service has resumed at Christchurch and Nelson airports after heavy fog that disrupted flights on Wednesday morning lifted.

Christchurch woke up to a blanket of freezing fog, affecting 19 flights that were scheduled to depart or arrive at the city’s airport.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said three return flights out of Christchurch were cancelled, and three flight out of Nelson had been cancelled.

David Hallett/Stuff Freezing fog blanketed Christchurch, and flights at the city’s airport were disrupted. (File photo)

Affected flights included from Christchurch to Auckland, Christchurch to Dunedin, Nelson to Christchurch and Nelson to Auckland, the spokesperson said.

“Weather can be unpredictable and we do all we can to minimise the impact on our customers.” they said.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said it had been “very foggy” at Christchurch Airport early on Wednesday, with temperatures of 1C.

An airport spokesperson said although there had been some delays and cancellations, flights were still arriving and departing and she encouraged travellers still to go to the airport.

Stuff A Harrier Hawk cruises for food in front of grain silos as fog blankets rural areas around Waterholes Road near Rolleston.

Calmer weather is in store for most of the rest of the South Island on Wednesday after two days of snow and heavy rain warnings.

But it may not last, as MetService warns of a burst of rain for much of the South Island from Thursday.

More snow may also be on the way, down to 400m or 500m in parts of the south and east of the South Island from late Thursday and early Friday, likely to affect the higher roads and passes.