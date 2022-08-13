Kiwi hotel owner hopes Solomon Islands' border reopening boosts nation's tourism

Sue Kennedy, the owner of the King Solomon Hotel Honiara, says Solomon Islands' recent border reopening brings a lot of hope for its struggling tourism industry.

An Auckland woman who operates a chain of hotels in the Solomon Islands is hopeful the country’s reopened borders will bring in visitors to revive its struggling tourism industry.

Sue Kennedy has owned the King Solomon Hotel in Honiara for 20 years. She bought it with her late husband Shane when they visited during their honeymoon.

Kennedy also owns the Gizo Hotel in the western province.

Solomon Islands’ tourism industry injects an annual $530 million into the country’s GDP.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this was severely interrupted by the onslaught of the pandemic.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Sue Kennedy bought the King Solomon Hotel in Honiara 20 years ago.

Kennedy managed to keep all 120 of her staff employed, but with reduced hours. The pause helped them focus on renovations and staff training.

There were months of sleepless nights, however, as she wrestled with the decision of whether to close shop and sell up.

Solomon Islands reopened its borders in July, after more than two years closed.

The recent three-day long commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Guadalcanal battle, held from August 7, saw Honiara hotels fully booked out with guests.

Torika tokalau/Stuff Defence minister Peeni Henare was in the Solomon Islands recently for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Guadalcanal battle.

It was a sign of hope for Kennedy and the rest of the industry, as public transport was also booked out and restaurants and cafes once again filled with visitors.

“Everyone’s been working so hard for this booking, it’s just given everyone a real lift,” Kennedy said.

“Things were pretty grim here for a while, because electricity here is quite expensive so even keeping the basic security lights on and appliances – it was very difficult. But we kept our doors open.”

Kennedy and her husband bought the hotels in 2002, just before the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands was established – a partnership between the Solomons and 15 countries to boost country’s economy and security.

That brought in a lot of business for many in the industry for many years.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Tourism permanent secretary Barney Sivoro says they have a lot to offer to tourists.

“We have 15-long term rooms and they were always full. We’ve always had a good word-of-mouth because we always had good entertainment here on the weekends.

“Then the pandemic hit and then nothing. Then the quarantine bookings started coming in so that kept us going but we’re still chasing the money.”

She said she wanted to keep King Solomon Hotel running for her late husband.

He died in 2019 from motor neuron disease, right after they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Kennedy said long-term bookings from aid and international organisations based in Honiara had started streaming in.

The Pacific Games, which the Solomon Islands will host in 2023, has also promised more bookings.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Fiji Airways recently suspended flights to Honiara International Airport which has affected visitor numbers, after borders reopened.

“Some nights I wake and can’t quite believe so much has happened but we’ve made it through. I’m not quite worried as much.”

The ministry’s permanent secretary Barney Sivoro said he was optimistic the local tourism economy would recover.

Tourist numbers were slow, but travel had picked up in the business sector, he said.

“For the Pacific Games, all accommodation in Honiara has been pre-booked and there is still demand for more,” he said.

“It’s an issue for us and we’re looking for ways to mitigate it but I don’t think we have enough rooms for everyone for that and tourists.

“People can still travel out to the province for accommodation if they want.”

Pre-Covid, visitor numbers were hitting close to the 40,000 mark.

While visitor numbers were expected to slowly pick up, Fiji Airways’ recent decision to suspend fights to Honiara because of inadequate runway conditions had affected short-term growth, Sivoro said.

“That has really affected our plans, right now even with the Guadalcanal commemorations we were expecting a lot of visitors from America to come.

“We hope that the runway is fixed soon because imagine if all the airlines stopped flying to Honiara too – that will be a huge impact to the country.”