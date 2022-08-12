New million-dollar toilet block for Auckland's 'last stop' town

Stuff asks residents of Wellsford what they think about their new block of toilets, which cost more than $1 million.

A toilet block in north Auckland once labelled “the worst in the country” has had a million-dollar upgrade, but not everyone is impressed.

The toilet block at Wellsford looks like any other, but it cost Auckland Council $979,600 to build, $86,000 to design and $68,000 in project management fees for a grand total of $1.1 million.

Rodney Local Board member Colin Smith said the toilets were long overdue, and the town had to “scream its guts out” to get them delivered.

However, Smith said houses in Wellsford had sold for between $500,000 and a million, and he couldn’t understand how a toilet block could cost more.

READ MORE:

* Traveller disgusted by state of Wellsford's public toilets

* Former caretaker says tourist toilets in Wellsford are not up to scratch

* Peep hole discovered in Nelson public toilet



“If it was put out to local builders I think we would be quietly surprised at how cheap it was. I don’t think Wellsford is getting its value for money from the supercity.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rodney Local Board candidate Libby Clews and incumbent Rodney Local Board member Colin Smith outside the new $1.1 million toilet.

Still, Smith was disappointed that more money wasn’t allocated for an opening party for the toilet block which would be “an icon of the Rodney Local Board”.

“We wanted to welcome the toilet into Wellsford because it's only been a hundred years since we’ve had a new one.”

First-time local board candidate Libby Clews said the wharepaku were “desperately needed” but perhaps not an efficient use of rates.

“I wasn't in the room when it was decided. My priority would be preparing Wellsford for a future when there’s a new motorway.”

Clews said if she got into office she would like to “flush out the system” and get more community projects underway.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The old toilets have been demolished and the space they formerly occupied will become a “pocket park”.

Wellsford resident Samuel Vercoe said a million dollars was “excessive”, but the old ones “needed to go”.

“God knows what you could have caught if you walked in the old toilets. Better to be safe than sorry.”

Paparoa’s Peter Alletson, who had stopped by, said the toilets were “lovely and clean” but he was surprised to find a cubicle with three urinals and two sinks.

However, a young man who would not be named said he felt the money had been poorly spent, and he was disappointed the old toilets had been demolished.

“I’d had some good memories in those toilets, and now they’re gone. A pie, a burger and the toilets – they were a Wellsford combo.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff The new seven-cubicle toilets cost the council a seven-figure sum.

Street-side preacher Chris ‘Worzel’ Sellars said that the costly toilets were a sign of the “excess of Babylon”.

“The signs are all around us. We are being crushed by a crumbling society. [Council staff] need to humble themselves and get right with God.”

Bonnie at Peppers Café said that the town needed new toilets, but she wished that Council had put some of the money into repairing roads and replacing dangerous footpath cobbles.

She said that on the day the toilets first opened she inspected each of the cubicles and was concerned that there was no baby changing table or visual guard for the urinals in case someone walked in by mistake.

“But, I was very impressed by the toilet seats. They’re nicer than the ones Warkworth has got.”

Have you got a loo review? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz

Auckland Council spokesman Geoffrey Pitman said the project was competitively priced and was a “reflection of the current market rate”.

“The design follows best practice guidelines and involved demolishing the old facility, building a new one, and creating a pocket park," he said.