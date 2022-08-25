From Manawatū to Mombasa: The Kiwi plane that won't die begins its final chapter

It’s a long way from Palmerston North to Mombasa. As the crow flies, it’s roughly 13,340km from Manawatū to the coastal city in southeastern Kenya.

It takes about 80 hours of flying time, including transit stops, to cover that distance. But for one small piece of New Zealand aviation history, the journey has taken considerably longer, decades in fact.

From a life of service to one impacted by war, murder and abandonment, a humble Douglas DC-3 affectionately known as “BuggerBuggerJig” is starting a fresh, and most likely, final chapter.

For the first time in years, the plane that was once left to rot is taking centre stage with a renewed sense of purpose, one that could help inspire aviators of the future in a far away country. Just another unusual manoeuvre from the plane that refuses to die, ZK-BBJ.

Dario Urbani/Supplied ZK-BBJ: From abandoned to restored

READ MORE:

* Saved from the scrapheap: A new life for ZK-BBJ, an abandoned piece of New Zealand aviation history

* The sad demise of ZK-BBJ: A piece of NZ aviation history left to rot at a Kenyan airport

* Meet the man who flew the McDonald's Taupō plane



Nine lives of ZK-BBJ

By all rights ZK-BBJ should be scrap. In fact, it was about to be recycled last year until two gentlemen from Switzerland intervened, but I will get to that in a moment.

The history of the plane starts towards the end of WWII when the DC-3 was brought over spanking new from the US by the Royal New Zealand Air Force to help transport supplies and crew around the Pacific.

PETER LEWIS VIA NEVILLE DRAKE/Supplied ZK-BBJ at Rongotai, December 1962.

NZ3552, as it was known then, was one of the most economical planes around at the time so it was the natural choice for conversion to join the newly formed National Airways Corporation, New Zealand’s first domestic airline. A major refit, a shiny livery, and a new name, “ZK-BBJ Piripiri”, followed and in 1953 it began flying passengers around the country. For two decades it was a regular in the skies above Aotearoa.

When the model fell out of favour due to more economical aircraft, ZK-BBJ started a new life in 1970 in agriculture, first transporting venison around the country, and then for aerial topdressing from Gisborne down the east coast through the Manawatū.

A combination of a reduction of government subsidies and a big hike in fuel costs meant the aircraft became too expensive to run and in the late 1970s it was stored away in Palmerston North. It would be years before it was brought into service again as a “pure freight aircraft” for Fieldair Freight, delivering urgent mail and overnight deliveries between Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Stuff Images of the DC-3 from its time in New Zealand.

In the early 90s it was bought by Kiwi entrepreneur David Morris, who had won a catering contract with the UN to feed troops in war zones, and on April 21, 1993, ZK-BBJ left New Zealand for the final time ever. The plane traversed war-ravaged Cambodia, and then Somalia and Kenya, picking up the odd bullet hole along the way. Events took a tragic turn when first Morris’ son was killed, and then Morris himself was murdered in 1995. The plane was then parked up at Mombasa Airport and forgotten about, left to rot, all set for the scrapyard. That was until late last year when it featured in an auction by the Kenya Airport Authority of 73 planes that had been left abandoned across the country.

But the listing, “DC3; ZK-BBJ - Morris Catering - KES38,250.00 (USD343.68)”, caught the attention of two Swiss expats who had dreams of purchasing a DC-3. And on a sunny afternoon at one of the airport’s hangars, Dario Urbani and Reto Casanova found themselves the only bidders, and therefore, the new owners of one very dilapidated scrap metal plane. And they couldn’t have been happier.

Reto Casanova/Project Dakota ZK-BBJ abandoned in Mombasa Airport.

The new life of ZK-BBJ

That all happened at the beginning of December last year, and for the last nine months, the duo have been slowly updating and restoring the aircraft, making it the centrepiece of a go-kart track in the suburb of Shanzu, 14km north of Mombasa.

The duo have been documenting their efforts in a Facebook group, Project Dakota. The work hasn’t been easy, but turning junk into a cafe and restaurant, a place for children to learn about flying, as well as an events space, has gone “pretty smoothly”, according to Urbani.

“(The) most time-consuming were the repairs on the corroded skin. Also difficult was to bring the plane into its final position,” Urbani told Stuff Travel.

They have been helped by some local students who are working through their apprenticeships and the work hasn’t gone unnoticed by visitors, many of whom have never been on a plane before.

Dario Urbani/Supplied ZK-BBJ takes centre stage at the go-kart track.

Dario Urbani/Supplied The cockpit of ZK-BBJ “Kenyan” style.

Dario Urbani/Supplied The cost of the upgrade is north of US$25,000.

“Everybody is amazed. Most asked questions are ‘how did you bring that thing here?’ or ‘when is it ready to fly?”

He reckons the total costs so far, including buying the plane, moving it and restoration is north of US$25,000 or close to NZ$40,400, but said there will be another US$2500 to “fully finalise the job”.

“We haven't started with repairing the engine yet, that will be the last and most time intense work. For now, we are still finalising the cockpit and the right aileron, which we have to rebuild from scratch.”

Dario Urbani/Supplied TV screens are inside the plane and are used for corporate events, team-building, birthday parties and school visits.

Dario Urbani/Supplied The work has been documented in a Facebook group, Project Dakota.

Dario Urbani/Supplied The underside is used for events and as a restaurant and cafe.

The plane has been hosting parties from a whole range of groups including other Swiss expats and visiting schoolchildren: “Our DC-3 gives our guests the opportunity to enjoy the ambiance of sitting in it while having a party, or just chill under it while eating the food served from the restaurant while listening to good music or to the sound of the karts racing on the track.”

But Urbani accepts that this is more than likely the last chapter for ZK-BBJ, delighting all ages and offering some shade from the Kenyan sun, sitting proudly, and for once, the main focus.

“This is most probably its final destination or its last active life period. It will most certainly have its 80th birthday here in Mombasa.”

That’s 80 years as ZK-BBJ ... and still counting.