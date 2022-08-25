Singapore Airlines backtracks on dropping mask requirement on New Zealand-bound flights

Face coverings won’t be required on flights from New Zealand to Singapore.

Singapore Airlines has had to backtrack on ending mask requirements on flights into New Zealand.

Earlier, the airline said that from next Monday it would drop mask rules on services to and from Auckland and Christchurch following an update in guidelines from the Singaporean government.

However, that policy would fall foul of clause 28 of the Air Border Order which states that masks must be worn “on board any aircraft that carries the person on their direct flight or connecting flights to New Zealand”. After being approached by Stuff Travel, the airline said it would update the guidelines for their destinations on their website.

A spokesperson for Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport confirmed that there is “no change for mask wearing requirements on flights to Aotearoa New Zealand”.

“Mask wearing on international flights is a requirement under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Air Border) Order 2021.

“Ministry officials have been in touch with BARNZ (Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand) and Singapore Airlines to restate the requirements of the Air Border Order.”

The end to mask requirements will also apply at Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs.

A report from Singapore’s Ministry of Health showed a marked improvement in the pandemic in the city-state.

“The week-on-week infection ratio has fallen below 0.7. As of 23 August 2022, average daily infections over a 7-day period fell to 2700, down from a peak of 10,200 in mid-July. More importantly, the number of daily hospitalised cases has halved from more than 800 at its recent peak in July to below 400 today, and the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases has fallen to below 10.”

As a result masks will only be mandatory on public transport and in healthcare facilities.