Singapore Airlines ditching mask requirement on New Zealand flights

Singapore Airlines has decided to end mask requirements to and from New Zealand following an update in guidelines from the Singaporean government.

The new policy comes into effect from Monday and will see masks dropped from most international routes. However, mask usage will still apply to certain destinations that require one on flights, for example Canada. For Australia, masks are required onboard flights to the country, but are not needed on the way to Singapore.

The airline notes that masks are still required on domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as airports and terminals.

The end to requirements will also apply at Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs.

Singapore Airlines spokesperson Karl Schubert said: “Customers are not required to wear face masks on board flights, unless they are travelling to or from destinations that require a face mask.

“Customers who wish to wear a face mask on board may continue to do so. Face masks are also optional at Singapore Changi Airport.”

To ease any confusion, the airline has a list of destinations and their requirements but notes that regulations can change at short notice.

A report from Singapore’s Ministry of Health showed a marked improvement in the pandemic in the city-state.

“The week-on-week infection ratio has fallen below 0.7. As of 23 August 2022, average daily infections over a 7-day period fell to 2700, down from a peak of 10,200 in mid-July. More importantly, the number of daily hospitalised cases has halved from more than 800 at its recent peak in July to below 400 today, and the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases has fallen to below 10.”

As a result masks will only be mandatory on public transport and in healthcare facilities.