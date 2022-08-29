Rare rainbow cloud lights up sky in China

Known as a pileus, or cap clouds or scarf clouds, it emerged above the city of Haikou in Hainan Province (note: no sound on video).

A rare phenomenon of a rainbow-type cloud has appeared above a city in China.

Although it looks like a rainbow, it is in fact a pileus cloud.

Sometimes called cap clouds or scarf clouds, it emerged above a thunderstorm in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province.

It is formed by the cooling and condensation of moist air forced up and over the peak, reports Newsflare.

When the sunlight is at the right angle, the light diffracts between the droplets and the ice crystals in the cloud, creating a rainbow colour.

The cloud generally only has a short life, as the main cloud beneath them rises up through convection to absorb them.

The Weather Network in the US said the “spectacular rainbow hue ... stole the show”.

“Cloud iridescence isn’t unusual at all. Sunlight diffracts through water droplets and ice crystals in the clouds, scattering the light into its individual wavelengths.

“We usually only see a few colours at a time. But the low angle of the sun and the size of the pileus led to a fantastic and rare splash of a vivid rainbow dancing above the city as the day drew to a close.”