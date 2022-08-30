Australian airline Bonza goes hardcore Aussie in naming of new plane

Bonza has revealed the nickname for its first plane.

New airline Bonza is leaning hard into its “Australianess” with the nickname of its first plane.

As if “Bonza” itself didn’t scream Aussie enough, the airline has unveiled “Shazza” to the world, the winning nickname given to the company’s first Boeing 737 Max.

”Aussies sure love a nickname and you gave us loads of suggestions when we asked for your help to name the plane,” the airline said on Facebook.

“We're excited to announce our brand new purple beauty's name is ... Shazza! It doesn't get anymore Aussie than that.”

Other names that had been considered included the likes of Dave, Kimbos, Maccas, Jimbo, Lil Ripper, and Sez.

Carly Povey, the Chief Commercial Office at Bonza, told The Sunshine Coast News that Shazza was “the clear favourite”.

“I can also reveal that the close runner-up was Bazza. We’re encouraging Aussies to keep an eye in the sky for what could be Shazza’s mate Bazza, flying to Australia soon.”

The airline is looking to launch in October and plans to fly initially to 17 destinations on 27 routes.

It is the first new airline to launch in Australia since the now-defunct Tigerair in 2007, which shut down due to the pandemic.

Supplied Bonza's first Boeing 737 MAX arrived in Australia earlier last month.

It is already shaking up the regular look and feel for air crew with a more relaxed 'wear it your way' range which allows crew members to choose various 'mix and match' options.

There will be also be no grooming guide for team members.