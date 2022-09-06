Meet Air New Zealand's father and son pilots

Daniel and Tony Murray are both pilots on Air New Zealand’s Q300 aircraft.

Many parents will be familiar with the fraught experience of helping their children prepare for their driving tests.

Now imagine that taking place in a cockpit. Because when pilot Daniel Murray needed some practice for his flight tests, it was often his father who would be sitting there beside him.

“I remember when I was coming up to my commercial pilot licence, I was working on getting my turns – turning the plane left and right, and coordinating it with all the flight controls,” the 27-year-old recalls.

“So I went up with Dad and we were doing left and right, left and right. I just about made both of us sick.”

Tony adds: “I said, ‘it’s about time we went back now’.”

That nausea-inducing training turned out to be worth it. Daniel went on to get his licence, and landed a job with Air New Zealand – joining his father, who is a captain on the Q300 aircraft.

The duo, who are based in Tauranga, even have days when they are rostered on together in the cockpit – making them the airline’s first parent-child co-pilots on the Q300.

Supplied Tony and Daniel are Air New Zealand’s first parent-child pilots to work together in the cockpit.

Tony, 56, has been flying for Air New Zealand for 32 years. He traces his interest in aviation back to a flight he took from Christchurch to Wellington when he was four years old.

“I was so impressed I can still remember it to this day – I thought, ‘one day I’m going to be a pilot’,” he says.

“I always talked about it every time had to do a project or a speech at school, it was always aviation-related.”

After completing his training in Canterbury, Tony got a job with Eagle Air, and moved to Tauranga. He then moved to Air Nelson, a subsidiary of Air New Zealand, in 1990, and was based there until he transferred back to Tauranga about 10 years ago.

Daniel started flying with Air New Zealand on the Q300 based in Wellington just before Covid, but was furloughed for 18 months. Since returning, he’s also transferred bases to Tauranga, which has made it possible to fly with his father.

Tony, who has four children, says there was no pressure on them to follow his flight path – but it was something that Daniel and his younger brother, Jonathan, naturally leaned towards.

Supplied Younger brother Jonathan (left), 24, also has his application in with Air New Zealand.

Daniel says he was initially thinking of pursuing a career in air traffic control.

“I remember hearing of all the different exams and things Dad had to do when he was doing his training. I thought, I don’t know if I’ll be able to do that, but maybe I’ll just get a private pilot licence.”

But by the time he got his private pilot licence, he had well and truly caught the bug.

“I decided, ‘this is what I want to do, I want to progress onto a commercial licence’.”

Both Tony and Daniel describe the training for becoming a commercial pilot as “daunting”, though Daniel had something of a home advantage.

“When it came to any flight tests coming up, we would fly together and just go over things so he was practising and honing his skills,” Tony says.

“There was obviously a lot of talk at home about aviation – if he had questions, they could get answered reasonably promptly, which I think is helpful when you’re learning something.”

Now that they’re colleagues, Daniel says he continues to learn “tips and tricks” from his dad – especially as the majority of the flights they’ve co-piloted so far have involved some challenging weather.

Says Tony: “It’s certainly felt like work, but we get on like a house on fire, so there’s been some really good times, and proud moments.”

The flying family are now waiting to find out if 24-year-old Jonathan will be joining the ranks, after completing all his qualifications and exams and putting in his own application with Air New Zealand.

“We’re just hoping he ends up on the same planes,” says Daniel.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story said Tony and Daniel Murray were Air New Zealand’s first parent-child co-pilots, based on information provided by the airline. Stuff has since been contacted by other parent-child pilots who say they have flown together for the airline. Stuff has amended this story to clarify the Murrays were the airline’s first parent-child co-pilots for the Q300 aircraft. (Amended 9.05am September 6, 2022).