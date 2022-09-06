Emmys on a plane: Award-winning Kiwi filmmaking crew's precious cargo

Members of the award-winning Get Back team were keen to find out if you can pack an Emmy in your carry-on.

Can you put an Emmy in your carry-on? That was the unique packing dilemma an award-winning Kiwi crew were faced with on their flight home.

Sir Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary, Get Back, won all five categories it was nominated for at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, held in LA over the weekend.

Over a dozen statuettes were picked up by Jackson and members of the WingNut Films team who worked on the eight-hour, three-part documentary.

But ahead of flying home to New Zealand from LA on Tuesday, some members were pondering the best way to pack their precious cargo.

Gabby O’Connor, the partner of Martin Kwok – a member of the WingNut crew who won the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Programme – took to Twitter on his behalf to seek Air New Zealand’s advice.

Supplied Gabby O'Connor, Martin Kwok, Brent Burge and Tracey Burge travelled to LA for the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

“Genuine question that I never thought I’d have to ask - can we take the Emmy as hand luggage?” she asked the airline.

O’Connor said they were concerned about the pointiness of the statuette – which depicts a winged woman holding an atom.

While the award came in a special box, this took up too much suitcase space.

O’Connor told Stuff she had tried contacting Air New Zealand on Twitter as a “last resort”, but in the meantime WingNut had checked with a travel agent, who had assured them it would be fine to take on the aircraft.

She shared a photo of the award successfully stashed in her carry-on case ahead of the flight.

Other members had ditched the box the Emmy came in and packed the statuette into their checked luggage, “wrapped in hoodies”, she said.

Despite their distinctive shape, O’Connor said the awards had caused no issues going through security at the airport.

“It was wild – but I suppose this is Hollywood!”

Get Back won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction series.

Jackson won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing of a documentary/Nonfiction Programme, while editor Jabez Olssen won Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Programme.

The film picked up awards for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Programme, for Martin Kwok, Emile De La Rey, Matt Stutter, Michael Donaldson, Stephen Gallagher, Tane Upjohn-Beatson and Simon Riley; and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Programme for Michael Hedges, Brent Burge, Alexis Feodoroff and Giles Martin.