Glimpse into a volcano named world's best drone image for 2022

More than 2500 photographers entered work into the competition. Here are the nine winners.

A stunning image of a volcano in Iceland has been named the world’s best image at the Drone Photo Awards 2022.

The work entitled Big Bang is by French photographer Armand Sarlangue. It was taken in September last year and shows a secondary fissure happening a few hundred metres away from the main crater of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

The image was taken just as a storm hit the area.

Sarlangue beat entries from more than 2500 photographers in 116 countries to win the award and will be showcased at the exhibition Above Us Only Sky during the Siena Awards events at the Museum of Natural History Accademia dei Fisiocritici. He also receives €500 (NZ$820) in photography equipment and the "Pangea Prize" crystal statuette.

Armand Sarlangue/Drone Photo Awards 2022 The overall winner: Big Bang by Armand Sarlangue was captured as a storm was hitting west Iceland.

READ MORE:

* Award-winning images offer stunning snapshot of the world

* From more than 20,000 entries, these are the winners of the Nature Photographer of the Year contest

* Kiwi photographer's image of aurora named among world's best

* These are the world's best drone images



Other winners include Polish photographer Krzysztof Krawczyk for his unusual wedding image “which portrays the sun's rays on a body of water, a felled tree and a daring bride lying on top”, and a photo series from Russian photographer Dmitry Kokh of an abandoned meteorological station which is now home to 20 polar bears.

Dmitry Kokh/Drone Photo Awards 2022 Dmitry Kokh won the photo series for his images of an abandoned meteorological station on a small island called Kolyuchin.

David Rouge/Drone Photo Awards 2022 Nature winner: Meeting by David Rouge. The image captures the dunes flowing into the South Atlantic Ocean.

For more of the images, click on the video at the top of the page, or go to the official website here.