Wellington Airport recruiting for more than 200 jobs as travel sector rebounds

A job fair has been organised to help attract people to work at Wellington Airport, where there are more than 220 vacancies across various roles and businesses. (File photo)

Wellington Airport is hoping to attract people to apply for more than 220 jobs it has on offer by holding a job fair later this month.

Close to 3000 people work at Wellington Airport at airlines, retailers, government agencies and hospitality businesses but there are more than 200 current vacancies.

Matthew Palliser​, head of operations at Wellington Airport, said the travel and aviation industries were “rebounding very strongly” after a tough couple of years.

“Wellington Airport’s domestic capacity is close to what it was before Covid, and our international flights are also extremely full. People are keen to travel, and it means employers are having to ramp up very quickly.”

Finding workers in the current environment was challenging given the cross-sector shortage of workers, he said.

“All sectors are finding it tricky, and the travel industry is no different.”

The job fair on Saturday, September 24, would feature 17 exhibitors including airlines, retailers, border agencies, hospitality and rental car providers, proving a chance for people to learn more about the roles on offer which cover a wide range of skills and experience.

Most of the current vacancies, about 150, relate to roles within the airlines and operations departments.

There were about 26 retail and hospitality related roles, about 25 working for government agencies and another 22 in transport.

“There are roles for school-leavers and graduates, right through to highly-skilled professionals, as well as shift work.”

Rooms would be available on the day so that employers can interview people, meaning some people could potentially be offered jobs on the spot, Palliser said.

“Wellington Airport is a pretty fun and exciting place to work though, which is what we’re hoping to highlight with our Job Fair.”

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke said with borders opening and people “hungry to travel again”, they were increasingly busy, which meant there were many roles to fill.

“Like many industries, the businesses based here at the airport need people, and this is a great opportunity for people to embark on a new career in the travel industry.”

The job fair will be held at the Rydges Hotel​ conference room over two sessions from 9am to 11am and 12pm to 2pm.

Attendees are asked to register here, as there will be no entry without a pre-booked ticket for a time slot.