Air New Zealand to fly daily to Canada

Air New Zealand has announced it is to relaunch daily flights to Canada.

The national carrier says it is ramping up its service to Vancouver from its current schedule of three times a week due to an increase in demand. The daily flights will start from December 9, with the airline using its fleet of Boeing 787-9s. Pre-Covid, Air New Zealand ran the daily service.

It comes as Air New Zealand gets ready to launch its flagship service to New York this week. It has announced a joint campaign with Tourism New Zealand to target the North American market, with special offers on flights to Auckland in the low and shoulder seasons, as well as add-ons to domestic destinations.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said the US and Canadian markets are “incredibly important”.

“We’ve been flying to the US for more than 50 years ... It’s fantastic to see that over the next few months and leading into Christmas, flight loads are performing really well and by summer (in New Zealand), seat capacity will be back to around 85% of pre-Covid levels,” said Geraghty.

“To solidify this position, in just five days, Air New Zealand will for the first-time touch down at John F. Kennedy International Airport, making the non-stop Auckland – New York service the airlines seventh US port.

“And to demonstrate our commitment to the Canadian market and due to an increase in demand, we’re excited to announce we’ll commence a daily service between Auckland and Vancouver.”

Three of the best things to do in Vancouver

Stanley Park

Just stepped off a long flight? Then strap on your trainers and head to Stanley Park, where you can shake off the jet-lag with a stroll around Vancouver’s green lung. At 405ha, Stanley Park is one-fifth larger than New York’s Central Park and includes a paved seawall which encircles the green space and is a favourite with walkers, cyclists and skaters.

Destination Vancouver/Al Harvey There are nine Totem Poles carved by Indigenous artists.

Brockton Point Totem Poles

While you’re in the hood, swing by the Brockton Point Totem Poles which anchor one corner of Stanley Park. It’s easy to see why these intricately carved poles, which were first placed in the park in the 1920s, are one of British Columbia’s most visited attractions. The adjacent visitors centre explains the significance of the carved red cedar totem poles.

Granville Island

You could walk, drive or catch a bus to Granville Island, but it’s nicer to jump aboard a ferry to make the short trip to what was once an industrial hub but today is a thriving space where artists have converted down-at-heel warehouses into galleries, theatres and restaurants. Don’t miss the bustling public food market either.