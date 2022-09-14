Queen Elizabeth II's final flight is the most tracked in history

Queen Elizabeth II's final flight is the most tracked flight in history, according to Flightradar24.

The aviation site said more than 6 million users tried to follow the C-17 ZZ177, causing the site to crash for some.

It posted on Twitter: “In the minute after the transponder of C-17 ZZ177 activated, an unprecedented 6 million people attempted to follow the flight. This unfortunately impacted the stability of our platform.”

It later added: “70 years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut “Atalanta,” Queen Elizabeth II’s final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth The Air Force plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at RAF Northolt.

“Over the course of the flight 4.79 million people followed a portion of the flight, and we processed 76.2 million requests related to the flight.”

The flight carried the coffin of the Queen from Edinburgh, Scotland to RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of London.

Thousands gathered as the coffin made its way to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday.

The most tracked flight previously was when senior US politician Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan.

Close to 3 million people followed at least a portion of the seven-hour flight from take-off at Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur to landing.