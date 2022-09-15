The world's wealthiest city has 345,600 millionaires

If you are minted and love hanging out with others who have a bit of coin, then there is only one destination for you.

New York has been named the world’s wealthiest city, home to a whopping 345,600 millionaires, including 737 centi-millionaires (with wealth of US$100 million or more) and 59 billionaires.

The research from Henley & Partners tracks private wealth and investment migration trends worldwide. It shows the US is the place to be for the ultra-rich, with six spots in the top 20 and the Big Apple leading the way.

In fact, the research shows “total private wealth held by the city’s residents exceeds US$3 trillion – higher than the total private wealth held in most major G20 countries”.

Henley & Partners, who are also behind those regular passport rankings, added that “there are several affluent commuter towns located just outside New York City that also contain a large amount of top-tier wealth. Notables include: Greenwich, Great Neck, Sands Point and Old Westbury. If these towns were included in our New York City figures, then billionaire numbers in the combined city would exceed 120”.

123RF 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York where prime apartment prices can exceed US$28,000 per square metre.

In second place is the Japanese capital of Tokyo with 304,900 resident millionaires, including 263 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires.

San Francisco's tech billionaires helped it reach third spot, ahead of previous poll winner London. The UK capital has seen a “steady outflow of millionaires over the past decade, with many leaving the city for nearby commuter towns” said the research, with rising crime rates in the city one of the reasons for the change. Singapore rounds out the top five.

Although no Kiwi cities made the list, two from Australia are featured – Sydney in 11th and Melbourne in 17th. Sydney is home to 129,500 millionaires, including 188 centi-millionaires and 16 billionaires, and Melbourne having 97,300 millionaires, with 149 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires.

It’s not all bad news for New Zealand with a report showing a spike in interest in investment migration to the country. Henley & Partners said “mid-2022 enquiries had exceeded total 2021 enquiry levels by 35%”.

Top 20 wealthiest cities