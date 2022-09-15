Cook Islands scraps Covid-19 vaccine requirement for entry

The Cook Islands is amongst the first in the Pacific to remove the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for entry. (File photo)

Tourists and visitors to the Cook Islands won’t have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed into the country.

Prime Minister Mark Brown the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for travel and entry had been removed, just weeks after the pre-departure testing requirement was scrapped.

Brown said reverting to pre-Covid travel and entry requirements was an indication the country was moving past the pandemic and back to normalcy.

“We are sending a signal to the world that we are serious about getting back to business and we want our people to live normal lives without unnecessary government restrictions,” he said.

READ MORE:

* How to travel to the Pacific Islands in the era of Covid-19

* Covid-19: Required 10-day stay in NZ to be removed for Cook Islands travel

* Covid-19: Cook Islands records first community case



“This is just another step to reclaiming what Covid-19 took away from us – this is the Cook Islands post-pandemic.”

In addition, ports in Aitutaki, Tongarevi and Pukapuka would be open for maritime vessels, instead of just Rarotonga, he said.

All Pa Enua mayors, executive officers and all islands came to that agreement.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Ma'uke Community in Auckland rehearse for their Cook Islands Language Week performance at the Auckland Museum atrium on Saturday.

“Our own experience, coupled with evidence from around the world, suggests that under current circumstances removing the vaccination requirement for entry and reopening additional ports to international maritime traffic will not result in any undue pressure on our Cook Islands health services.”

However, Brown said should circumstances change in future, the Health Ministry Te Marae Ora would be empowered to re-introduce any necessary border entry and public health legislative measures that may be required.

The move comes after the United Nations World Tourism Organisation reported visitor numbers to Asia and the Pacific were below 90% of what they were two years ago, pre-Covid.

It forecast foreign visitors to the Asia and Pacific region were expected to remain at 30% of pre-pandemic levels for the rest of the year.

Cook Islands Tourism The Cook Islands are now open for business, Prime Minister Mark Brown says. (File photo)

But Cook Islands Tourism recently reported the industry was performing extremely well, following the reopening of borders in January.

While visitor numbers were still lower than they were before the pandemic, they were steadily climbing.

In June, 13,939 people visited the Cook Islands, slightly fewer than the 15,928 who visited during the same month in 2019.

Most of these were Kiwis, a record 13,122 New Zealanders in June, compared to the 10,782 who visited in June 2019.

Other Pacific countries, including Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Tahiti, still have Covid vaccine requirements in place.