Airline's 'war on windows': round two

The social media team at Ryanair are up to their old tricks, this time trolling a customer who was delighted to get two windows at their seat.

The post, from user @hollsss7, shows a photo of both windows with the message: “Hey @Ryanair I didn’t even pay for ONE window. Keep up the good work.”

It follows the posting from another Twitter user who complained that their “window” seat didn’t have an actual window. Ryanair responded with a simple red outline on the small window on the exit door.

This time, the budget airline has decided to delve back into its graphics box by blocking out the two windows in @hollsss7’s tweet.

Comments on the tweet include, “brilliant” and “the war on windows continues”.

The airline is famous, or perhaps more appropriately “infamous”, for its seat 11A, which even has its own Twitter account.

The seat on Ryanair's Boeing 737-800 doesn’t have a window, along with 11F and 12F on the other side of the plane. The airline does warn flyers when booking online that the seats don’t have a view, but that hasn’t stopped confused passengers from posting online. The airline even promotes it on its website as the seat of choice for those who want some sleep.

”Red-eye warrior? Not a lot of people realise that seat 11A has no window, meaning it’s the perfect seat if you’re planning to catch up on some zzzs during a morning flight. This seat is also a little life-saver late at night when you’ve spent the day travelling and all you want is a few minutes of shut-eye.”

The airline's social media team has been on fire lately.

Last weekend it trolled competitor Aer Lingus after a computer outage at its terminal at Dublin Airport resulted in huge queues and cancellations. Ryanair posted a picture of a more serene scene at the terminal it uses.

It was also recently in the news for what was described as the “dirtiest flight ever”.

A TikTok video of the plane to Spain from @scottandsals has been viewed more than 2 million times. The clip, titled “Avoid Ryanair”, shows what appears to be crisps and biscuits strewn on the ground.

“We boarded the dirtiest Ryanair flight ever today ... Cabin crew told us they don't clean between flights,” was the caption on the video.

In a statement to The Independent, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “Our aircraft are cleaned during every turnaround.”