Auckland to New York with Air New Zealand: the first direct flight

Watch as Air New Zealand's first direct flight to New York from Auckland lands at John F Kennedy International Airport on Sunday morning.

After four years of planning, the day had finally arrived. Passengers, champagne in hand, milled elbow-to-elbow at the packed terminal, vibrating with anticipation for Air New Zealand’s first direct flight to New York from New Zealand.

The airline’s chief executive Greg Foran first revealed details of the service in 2019 and the maiden voyage supposed to take off on October 29 the following year. But the launch was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, with much of the airline’s international fleet grounded in the Californian desert.

But on Saturday, NZ2 traversed the more than 14,000 kilometres in 16 hours, a route which is expected to bring in $65 million annually on its "limited" schedule of three flights a week.

The journey to the Big Apple

It all started with passengers walking down a violet carpet and being photographed by mock paparazzi at the airport. Salmon bagels and donuts were consumed, a DJ in a sparkling silver jacket played house music and wished everyone a good flight.

The sense of glamour at the terminal event was only tempered by the blandness and mild melancholy of airports - a place which signifies endings, absences and distance.

Walking around the airport mask-free before flying halfway around the world felt like a surreal bookend to nearly three years of pandemic restrictions, and it was hard to shake the feeling you needed your mask.

Most of the passengers appeared to be travelling for work or pleasure, and there was a buoyant feeling. However, it was very warm at the terminal and many passengers - including myself - were already dehydrated, a feeling probably exacerbated by the bubbles.

Bridie Witton/Stuff The very much enjoyed legroom of seat 35F.

On the plane, I was seated in 35F, at the front of the row. I was pleased to find this afforded some extra legroom. My neighbour across the aisle was close enough to chat to me. On our seats were some natty complimentary black-out eye masks, care of All Birds, and a luxury lip balm from Ashley and Co.

After takeoff - through a gap in the curtain – we could see Foran handing out drinks to premium passengers, however he did not extend the favour to economy.

The dinner was a choice of chicken korma with basmati rice, or braised lamb with potato and peas. I tried the lamb, which I found tasty enough, but the vegetarian option - a chickpea curry and rice - was quite flavourless, I was told. The meals also came with rice crackers and cheese, and a small dessert.

Bridie Witton/Stuff The braised lamb dinner option.

(The vegetarians were later disappointed when their breakfast again involved chickpeas. )

After five hours of flying it felt like it might as well be bedtime. I washed my face, brushed my teeth, took a couple of magnesium sleeping pills, a melatonin pill and hoped for the best.

Sleep is elusive on most long haul flights but after about three hours of wriggling around in the seat, it was clear it would not come to me. The extra legroom was a small mercy, but the aisle seat meant as soon as I tried to relax, my knees or forehead encroached on the aisle and would get knocked by people walking through.

If I leaned the other way I deprived my neighbour in the middle of their personal space. I tried putting my feet up on the wall in front, so I was shaped like a human boomerang, but after some indiscriminate time in this position I would start to lose feeling in my toes.

A man a few seats behind us was having a tough time trying to clear his throat. I counted up to 12 throat clears. Another passenger, in the wee hours, started paying music loudly from their phone thinking it was plugged in.

I started thinking about all the muscles groups and tried to relax them I would succeed at first, but would soon find I was clenching my jaw again. The man coughed again. I would not be sleeping.

Bridie Witton/Stuff It was scrambled eggs and beans for breakfast.

The Air New Zealand crew were, as always, highly professional and friendly. More snacks came throughout the flight making passengers well-fed and docile before they disembarked the plane for New York.

Later, when the flight was in its last few hours and as I was deliriously tired, Foran would help me pick up some of my in-flight rubbish.

Sleep deprivation and some discomfort did feel like a small price to pay to travelling again. New Zealand has begun reconnecting with the rest of the world.