Why a tiny French airport has changed its name to honour Queen Elizabeth II

A tiny airport in northern France has decided to change its name in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The resort town of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage on the Opal Coast has a strong connection with the UK.

The region has been a hotspot for British travellers since the 1920s, and was visited by the then-Princess Elizabeth with her uncle, the future King Edward VIII in the 1930s.

Airport communications director Guillaume Andraud said the area has “unbreakable links with the United Kingdom”.

“From its founder Sir John Whitley, to the stays inspiring of the author of the James Bond saga, Ian Fleming, through the names of its villas, or even its majestic belfry ringing Big Ben every hour of the day, everything Touquet-Paris-Plage breathes a wind of British spirit and elegance.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Stuff reporter Andrea Vance was inside Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral.

Le Touquet's most famous resident these days is French President Emmanuel Macron, who has a holiday home there.

Le Touquet-Paris-Plage airport will now be known as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage Elizabeth II. The Queen was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, on Monday evening (Tuesday morning NZ time) in a private ceremony.

“For 70 years, she served her country with commitment, respect and constancy at the same time as she was always attentive to good relations between our two nations, she who spoke French and appreciated our country,” said Andraud.

It is not the only renaming of a French transport hub after the Queen.

A métro station in Paris has also had a name change, albeit for one day only.

The George V station under the Champs-Élysées has been called Elizabeth II.

Train authority RATP announced the change on Twitter: “The RATP group is paying tribute to the Queen of England by renaming the George V station to Elizabeth II for the day.”