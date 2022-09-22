This UK Airbnb with pretty much nothing in it ... yours for $356

When searching for that ideal property for a holiday, sometimes you may want the simple things in life, the necessities and that’s all. Well one Airbnb in the UK will certainly appeal as it is offering the most basic of accommodations. A couple of blow-up beds, and that’s pretty much it. Welcome to the world of flat camping.

The listing is in the pretty town of Penzance, Cornwall and is said to be in a great central location close to the beach, the bus and the train station.

On offer is a pretty much an unfurnished space, aka flat camping.

The landlord explains that this is “an ideal way of camping but without being in a tent”.

”Treat staying here as if you were going camping ... but with the luxury of being able to keep all your belongings safe.”

Along with the blow-up double bed, and a couple of singles, occupants have the bare necessities of electricity, gas and hot water. There’s also a bathroom, with a toilet roll supplied thankfully.

AIRBNB Space to move around the kitchen.

”Bring your own bedding, towels, paper plates, disposable cutlery.”

The room is described as “fairly small” but also “spacious” and watch out if you are flat camping with friends as users have to access the bathroom through the bedroom.

The cost? Well it's a three-night minimum so $356, or roughly $120 a night.

But it certainly hasn’t put people off with the flat earning a very credible 4.82 out of 5 on the home sharing site.

Reviews have been pretty glowing with comments such as “very cosy”, “amazing” and “a great place to base yourself if you are wanting to explore the surrounding areas”.