Samoa lifts all Covid-19 restrictions for international travellers

This paradoxical Pacific isle hides surprises wherever you wander.

Samoa is the latest Pacific country to lift all Covid-19 restrictions for international travellers.

Deputy prime minister Afioga Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio said that included the removal of the need for pre-departure tests and proof of vaccination.

They also would not need to test for Covid upon arrival.

The decision was made following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and comes into effect on Thursday.

Ponifasio said the changes applied to all ports of entry in Samoa.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Samoa re-opened its borders on August 1.

He said travellers were still expected to complete health arrival cards and penalties were in place for any false declaration.

“We are encouraging complying with general health and hygiene practises, including the wearing of masks when necessary,” Ponifasio said.

Samoa joins Pacific countries like Tahiti and Cook Islands in the removal of all restrictions for international travellers, in a bid to boost its tourism industry and economy.

Samoa Tourism Authority research and statistics manager Kitiona Pogi said international visitor numbers were growing after the country re-opened its borders on August 1.

Numbers were still relatively low, with only 9937 seats available into Samoa for August – 35% of what was available in August 2019, when 28,329 seats were on offer.

There were 525 flights available in August 2019, compared to only 217 for the same month this year, he said.

“For our primary markets, both New Zealand and Australia are operating at around 40% of pre-Covid numbers, while American Samoa and USA are both around 25% respectively.”

Samoa’s government also announced it would send a plane each month to New Zealand and Australia for the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme (RSE).

Ponifasio said a committee was set up in September to look into concerns from the RSE scheme.

“Cabinet again reiterated that despite the pressure from employers for more workers from Samoa, we will only allow a single flight to New Zealand and one to Australia, every month.”