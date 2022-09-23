Timelapse video shows planes leaving Russia as flights sell out

A timelapse video from a flight tracking service is showing planes leaving major Russian hubs as reports that many flights are sold out following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a call-up of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.

Flightradar24 posted the tweet of the one-way flow of flights from Moscow and St Petersburg airports.

It’s been reported that many flights are full and prices have skyrocketed to the countries which still offer visa-free access to Russian citizens.

There are no seats available on Air Serbia and Turkish Airlines for the next few days, while the cost of a Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai flight reached as high as €9200 (NZ$15,484) for a one-way economy class fare, reported AP.

READ MORE:

* Australia condemns Putin's nuclear threat

* Russians rush to book one-way flights after Vladimir Putin calls up reservists for Ukraine war

* Jacinda Ardern urges 'rallying cry from the world' against Russia

* The airline that's 'unexpectedly' thriving thanks to Russian travellers



Flights to nearby Armenia have also jumped in price to more than NZ$2000 for a ticket in economy, or nine times the normal rate, according to Google.

Data also shows the request “to leave Russia” is being searched on Google at 100 times its usual rate, reports Al Jazeera.

However, the Kremlin has called the reports of booked out flights as “false information”.

FLIGHTRADAR24 The planes are shown leaving Moscow and St Petersburg airports.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was reported in the Washington Post as saying: “The information about a certain feverish situation in airports is very much exaggerated.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilised as the army has struggled with a series of dramatic setbacks, including a retreat from the northeastern Kharkiv region.

It has led to anti-mobilisation protests across Russia with more than 1300 people arrested.

World leaders who are in New York for a United Nations meeting have condemned Putin’s veiled threat of using nuclear weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his address to call for punishment.

“Punishment for the crime of aggression. Punishment for violation of borders and territorial integrity,” he said.

“Punishment that must be in place until the internationally recognised border is restored.”