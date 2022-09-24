Back to future: Dunedin's push for return of passenger rail

The historic Dunedin Railway Station could be a hub for rail again if the city council gets its way.

The Dunedin City Council is pushing for inter-regional trains to connect Dunedin with other cities, and to have suburban trains arriving and departing from the city’s historic railway station.

On Tuesday, the Dunedin City Council will debate its draft submission to an inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand.

The draft submission from mayor Aaron Hawkins asks for a business case – and trial – for passenger rail between Dunedin and Mosgiel, and the resumption of inter-regional travel between the city and Christchurch and Invercargill.

“If New Zealand wants to achieve its carbon zero goals rail needs to play a much bigger role in our transport system, and greater ambition is needed to drive improvements to rail in the South Island,” it states.

The inquiry is before the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee. Submissions close on October 6.

One of the main issues for Dunedin is the main south line, which not only connects the city with other main South Island centres but also the communities in between.

The draft submission notes there is “limited ambition” nationally to improve rail outside the main North Island centres. For southern rail, the focus is about maintaining the current low level of service.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Dunedin City Council wants the main south line to be improved.

The council urged the Government to make improvements to the main south line, through the New Zealand Rail Plan and Rail Network Investment Programme, and support a Mosgiel passenger service.

A passenger rail service within Dunedin and other regions should also be explored, it said.

The historic Dunedin Railway Station was well-placed to serve the Dunedin CBD, while rail lines already connected the CBD to Mosgiel, a fast-growing area, and coastal communities.

The council noted it may be difficult to maintain regular services during slower times, but investment in the main south line would help improve journey times and could be used for large scale events, such as concerts at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Its submission noted passenger rail would have to compete with freight for space on the rail lines, with 70% of freight arriving at Port Otago carried by rail. A rail passing loop at Caversham, in Dunedin, could alleviate those constraints, it said.

The council will decide on Tuesday whether to support, amend or withdraw the submission.

The Southerner service, which connected Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch six days a week, ended in 2002.